Once fully operational, terminal to accommodate 45 million people and process 11,000 passengers per hour

New facility to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice and a global hub for trade and business

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi Airports has announced the forthcoming opening of its state-of-the-art new terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Known as Midfield Terminal Building during the construction phase, ‘Terminal A’ is scheduled to begin operations in early November 2023.

Adding a world-class facility to Abu Dhabi’s rapidly evolving transportation infrastructure, the opening will mark a significant milestone for the emirate that has the potential to transform the local aviation ecosystem, strengthen Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a destination of choice for travellers, and further boost its position as a global hub for trade and business.

Equipped with the latest technologies, Terminal A boasts a range of interconnected biometric systems that will invite passengers to enjoy the speed and comfort of a seamless, digitised journey from pre-travel to boarding gate, facilitated by self-service kiosks, streamlined security checkpoints and state-of-the-art baggage handling systems.

Covering 742,000 square meters of built-up area, Terminal A is among the largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase Abu Dhabi International Airport’s passenger and cargo capacity. Once operational, the new terminal will accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year, be able to process 11,000 travellers per hour and operate 79 aircraft at any given time.

The imposing and memorable architecture of Terminal A has won international design awards and adds an architectural landmark to Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. Blending modern, lightweight aesthetics with functional brilliance, the building’s glass exterior maximises natural light while creating a monumental civic space inside the terminal. In line with the UAE’s sustainability aspirations and targets, the building features energy-efficient lighting, advanced Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems and has incorporated sustainable materials in its construction. As a major step towards realising Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to limiting its operational carbon footprint, a fully integrated solar photovoltaic system has been installed on the roof of Terminal A’s car park, which currently powers a three-megawatt (MW) plant that is saving nearly 5,300t of CO₂ annually.

The terminal will also feature an array of world-class amenities, including luxurious lounges, relaxation zones, and spa facilities where travellers can rest and rejuvenate before or after their flights. With 163 retail and food and beverage outlets catering to a wide variety of tastes and preferences, the retail offering within Terminal A will appeal to both leisure and business travellers.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “As Abu Dhabi’s new gateway to the world, Terminal A is an embodiment of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to support the emirate’s sustainable economic development. The opening of the facility, which is on par with the largest and grandest on our planet, turns over a new page in Abu Dhabi’s 55-year aviation history. A beacon of modernity and sophistication, it will be a pivotal driver for our emirate’s growth by spurring tourism and trade.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director & Interim CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Terminal A underscores our dedication to providing our international passengers and partners with a premium airport experience. The terminal exemplifies our commitment to excellence and offering exceptional services that meet the evolving priorities of today’s travellers. Through leveraging the latest technologies, Abu Dhabi’s reimagined airport experience will offer a seamless passenger journey, fostering connectivity, interactions, business, trade and tourism, all of which are essential elements in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position on the world stage.”

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy. It was established in March 2006 to spearhead the development of the Emirate's aviation infrastructure. In September 2006, Abu Dhabi Airports assumed responsibility for the operation and management of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airports. In 2008, Abu Dhabi Airports added Al Bateen Executive Airport (an exclusive business aviation airport), as well as Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island Airports to its portfolio. These airports provide world-class facilities to passengers and aviation operators alike, whilst contributing to Abu Dhabi’s development as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

You can follow Abu Dhabi Airports on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ad_airports

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Websites: www.adairports.ae, www.abudhabiairport.ae

Press Office: CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae