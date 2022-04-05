Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has concluded its first-ever Visit Abu Dhabi Roadshow event in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the successful two-day event hosted in partnership with Etihad Airways and Experience Hub. The roadshow saw key stakeholders join DCT Abu Dhabi representatives to showcase the UAE capital as the leading tourism destination for families and couples in the Middle East region.

Paving the way for long-term partnerships in the sector, members of DCT Abu Dhabi met with tour operators and key stakeholders to promote and discuss the unique and diverse experiences the destination offers Israeli travellers.

Nabeel Al Zarouni, Travel Trade & Market Development Regional Section Head - Domestic & Middle East Region at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Over the last 50 years of the UAE’s growth, Abu Dhabi has played an integral role in shaping the tourism offering of the region and we’re delighted to have been able to showcase this, and upcoming announcements, to our valued travel trade partners in Israel. Abu Dhabi is a destination that offers the world in one place – culture, entertainment, relaxation and amazing natural landscapes from deserts to beaches. There is something for everyone to enjoy at your own pace, whether it’s the tranquillity of Al Ain to the thrills of Yas Island. We look forward to welcoming more Israeli travellers this year, particularly with the exciting calendar of events we have in 2022 and beyond.”

The official visit started on 23 March when the roadshow welcomed industry leaders, Israeli senior management, diplomats, and Abu Dhabi tourism stakeholders at an exclusive networking dinner held at the Hilton Tel Aviv hotel. This was followed by a DCT Abu Dhabi workshop on 24 March conducted for key travel trade partners including 85 Israeli product planners and sales staff from companies including Mona Tours, Amsalem Tours and Travel, Gulf Dreams Tours, Anora Tours, Nazarene Travel and Issta.

As part of this workshop, DCT showcased key highlights including Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Island which is home to award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi featuring the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Emirati themed waterpark Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi - the world’s first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, helping familiarise travel trade professionals with the many exhilarating experiences on offer at the destination.