78 sports industry leaders, Olympians, and Paralympians convened to examine the UAE's rise as a global sports destination and the talent imperative driving a sector projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2033.

Addressing the market need, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches launches its MSc. Sports Management & Events program in September 2026, with enrolment applications currently open.

The new MSc. in Sports Management & Events is designed to meet growing demand for talent at the intersection of sports, hospitality and events with selected panel speakers confirmed as contributing faculty.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches recently brought together 78 industry leaders, sports professionals, educators and key stakeholders, to explore the growing relationship between sports, hospitality, tourism, entertainment, and live experiences, alongside how these sectors are influencing future talent and career pathways across the region. The panel discussion supported the upcoming launch of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches' Master of Science in Sports Management & Events program, scheduled to begin in September 2026, with enrolment applications currently open. This reflects a fundamental shift, where sport is evolving into an experience-driven ecosystem closely connected to hospitality, tourism and the broader experience economy.

Enrolment is now available for individuals wishing to join the September 2026 intake. Prospective students may complete their application directly via www.lesroches.ae, or they can communicate with the Academy's Enrolment team to obtain additional information concerning admission criteria and the application procedure.

Industry Leaders Discuss the Future of Sport and Talent

A panel addressing the central theme, 'Where Sports, Education & Industry Converge', comprised a selection of prominent figures. Those taking part included:

Dr. Nasser Al Tamimi , who serves as the Treasurer for the International Judo Federation and also as the Secretary General for the UAE Judo Federation

, who serves as the Treasurer for the International Judo Federation and also as the Secretary General for the UAE Judo Federation Jessica Smith OAM , a former Paralympian; Dr. Sarra Lajnef-Taylor, an ex-Olympian and five-time World Record Holder, who is also the Founder & CEO of SLT Sports

, a former Paralympian; Dr. Sarra Lajnef-Taylor, an ex-Olympian and five-time World Record Holder, who is also the Founder & CEO of SLT Sports Dr. Melita Moore , the Vice President of the Board and an Executive Committee Member for the Global Esports Federation (GEF);

, the Vice President of the Board and an Executive Committee Member for the Global Esports Federation (GEF); Dr. Nicholas Thomas, the Assistant Academic Dean at the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches.

This shift is redefining the role of sport, positioning it as a key driver of experience design, destination appeal and economic diversification across the UAE.

A Rapidly Expanding Market Driving Talent Demand

Globally, sports tourism is projected to reach approximately USD 1.33 trillion by 2032 and accounts for nearly 10% of global tourism activity. In the UAE alone, the sports event sector generated USD 6 billion revenue in 2025 and is expected to achieve USD 15.6 billion by 2033.

Major events such as the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continue contributing to this growth, with the 2025 edition drawing a record 339,000 attendees, including 68% international visitors, according to Ethara.

This growth is creating increased demand for professionals who understand the business of sport as well as the delivery of high-quality experiences — from sponsorship and event operations to audience engagement, hospitality and guest experience management.

The event explored the UAE's growth as a global sports hub, with more than 150 sports events taking place annually and the UAE home to 8.5 million esports gamers, the majority aged 18 to 34. Panelists examined how athlete career pathways are expanding beyond competition into sports management, events, marketing, media and consultancy, and highlighted the importance of keeping pathways open for women — both as athletes and industry leaders — given that approximately 40% of viewership in women's sport comes from families and youth audiences.

The session reinforced the importance of bridging academic theory with real-world industry exposure through partnerships, guest lectures, internships and industry-based projects.

Bridging Education and Industry

"Sport today is no longer defined only by performance; it is about creating experiences that extend far beyond the competition itself. This shift is redefining the skills required and opening new opportunities at the intersection of sport, hospitality and the experience economy. The launch of our MSc. in Sports Management & Events reflects this evolution and the growing demand for hybrid, industry-ready talent," said Georgette Davey, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches.

A Program Designed for Industry-Ready Talent

The MSc. in Sports Management & Events is a full-time postgraduate program preparing industry-ready professionals for careers across the sports and experience economy. Combining business, management and applied learning, it develops expertise in event strategy, marketing and data-driven decision-making. Through internships, industry projects and direct engagement with leading organizations, the program focuses on building hybrid talent at the intersection of sport, hospitality and live experiences.

Students will also benefit from applied learning opportunities, internships, operational exposure, and industry engagement across the wider sports sector.

Some of the participating speakers will also contribute to the upcoming MSc. Sports Management & Events program as part of the Academy's teaching faculty, highlighting Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches' commitment to bringing real-world industry impact into student learning journeys in the UAE.

For more information about Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches and its academic programs, please visit: www.lesroches.ae

About Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches (ADHA–LR), opened in September 2024, is a pioneering institution redefining hospitality education in the UAE by combining global expertise with a strong foundation in Emirati culture. The Academy offers undergraduate and graduate programs in hospitality management, including a Bachelor's in Global Hospitality Management and a Master of Science in International Hospitality Management, with a Master's in Sports Management and Events to follow in 2026.

With state-of-the-art facilities and an experiential learning approach, the Academy supports Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 by nurturing local talent and contributing to the future of the hospitality sector both regionally and globally.

ADHA–LR is part of the Les Roches global campus network, which includes campuses in Switzerland and Spain, and of Sommet Education, the worldwide leader in hospitality education. One of the most prestigious institutions, Les Roches is ranked World's #2 for hospitality and leisure management by QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2026.

For more information, visit: www.lesroches.ae

Media Contact:

Serena Arnita

Serena.a@qcomms.ae