Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has successfully concluded a series of successful participations in leading annual regional book fairs, showcasing its efforts to advance the status of the Arabic language, promote Arab culture, introduce new projects and cultural initiatives, and unveil the latest releases to Arab audiences.

The Centre participated in the International Book and Publishing Fair 2024, held in the Moroccan capital Rabat, and organised by the country’s Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication. His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, led the Centre’s delegation to the event, with H.E. Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, ALC Executive Director, also in attendance.

A number of meetings were held throughout the event, including with H.E. Dr. Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication, and Ms. Latifa Muftaqir, Director of the Books, Libraries, and Archives Authority, the entity overseeing the Fair. Discussions focused on the strategic cultural relations between the UAE and Morocco, as well as joint efforts to enhance the partnership between the ALC and the Ministry. The ALC Chairman and Executive Director presented the Centre’s projects, highlighting their significance to the Moroccan intellectual and publishing community.

The ALC delegation held several professional meetings with Moroccan publishers and authors, presenting the Centre’s projects. H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim participated in a lecture titled ‘Reading Heritage and Writing the Future’. The ALC’s booth attracted significant interest from readers and visitors to the Fair, resulting in the sale of all the books that were displayed.

On a different note, the ALC wrapped up its participation in the 33rd Doha International Book Fair, held in the Qatari capital and attended by nearly 515 publishing houses from 42 countries around the world taking part.

At the Fair, the Centre presented a wide range of publications and books, which attracted considerable interest from visitors. Sales at the ALC’s booths recorded a 20% increase compared to last year’s Fair. The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s team focused on introducing the Centre’s projects and latest developments, while also boosting the presence of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair by promoting its programmes and offerings to exhibitors.