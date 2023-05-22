Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi to foster collaboration on various projects and initiatives dedicated to promoting and advancing the status and use of the Arabic language worldwide.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, and Mariët Westermann, Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, on 21 May as part of the agenda for the International Congress on Arab Publishing and Creative Industries, which the ALC is organising on 21 and 22 May as part of the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The agreement will establish collaboration processes for research and development as well as knowledge exchange between the two parties. The institutions will also explore how each can benefit from the other’s existing projects and initiatives to promote and advance the Arabic language globally.

H.E. Dr bin Tamim said: “Advancing the global status of the Arabic language is at the heart of our vision at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. A significant aspect of achieving this this lies in conducting research and fostering linguistic development, which we can best accomplish through partnerships with esteemed local and international institutions that possess extensive experience in these domains, such as NYU Abu Dhabi. This collaboration will pave the way for launching research projects and ambitious initiatives aimed at enhancing the prominence of the Arabic language, revitalizing endeavors to promote language learning among both native speakers and non-speakers alike.”

“We are very pleased to establish a close partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. Alongside other major institutions around the world, we will join in the Centre’s pioneering work and play a key role in the development and advancement of the Arabic language,” NYU Abu Dhabi Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said. “As a global academic institution that is and of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, NYU Abu Dhabi is committed to making creative, scholarly and educational contributions that enrich the cultural experience of all people in the UAE and the broader region. Our Library of Arabic Literature was established in 2013 to produce top quality editions of outstanding works of Arabic literature across the ages, and publish them side by side with modern English translations that make these works accessible to a worldwide audience of readers. The Library of Arabic Literature focuses primarily on significant texts from the seventh to the nineteenth centuries, and includes many genres, from poetry, religion, philosophy, and fiction to law, science, travel writing, and historiography.”

Under the terms of the MoU, both entities will collaborate in organizing workshops for the International Congress on Arab Publishing and Creative Industries, and will jointly develop initiatives and projects to promote Arabic language education. This new partnership will encompass the organization of workshops aimed at enhancing Arabic language writing skills in various genres, including creative writing, poetry composition and recitation, article writing and journalism, as well as academic writing. Additionally, cultural seminars will be managed to further enrich the understanding and appreciation of the Arabic language.

NYU Abu Dhabi will be accredited as a partner in the International Congress on Arab Publishing and Creative Industries, as well as in research projects at the ALC. Meanwhile, the Centre will be a strategic partner in joint research projects carried out by the university. A coordinating committee will be formed by the two parties to follow up on progress and developments in joint projects.

About the International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries

The International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries (Congress PCI) is an annual forum organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, which showcases the latest trends in publishing through crucial cross-disciplinary conversations. Since the inaugural edition in 2022, the Congress has aimed to establish a knowledge-sharing hub for regional and global publishing and creative content developers in the Arab market. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking events, the Congress provides a platform for professionals to explore collaborations and business opportunities across industries and regions.

In its first year, the Congress attracted more than 380 in-person attendees and welcomed 35 inspiring speakers from a range of sectors across book publishing, film, video streaming, gaming and social media. Building on the success of last year, the second edition extends over two days with the addition of professional workshops led by industry leaders, as well as a new exhibition revealing innovative storytelling technologies from leading global and regional brands.

The Congress opens the day preceding the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which is now in its 32nd edition.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.