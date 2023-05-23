Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has opened registration for its ‘Spotlight on Rights’ grants programme at the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), held from 22 to 28 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

‘Spotlight on Rights’ provides grants to publishers participating in ADIBF who wish to buy translation copyrights or obtain the rights to convert books into audiobooks or e-books. This programme supports the Centre’s wider efforts to translate content from and into Arabic, and to convert printed books into digital e-books and audiobooks. The initiative also seeks to foster greater cooperation between Arab and international publishers and provide the world’s best literary content to Arab readers in the region.

Launched in 2009, ‘Spotlight on Rights’ has published more than 1,030 books with over 140 publishers to date, across various categories including children's books, science, history and social sciences. This has enriched the Arabic library with books translated from multiple international languages. In 2022, ADIBF received applications from 122 publishing houses in 12 different countries, with a total of 135 grants approved.

H.E. Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC and Director of the ADIBF, said: “‘Spotlight on Rights’ is an important ADIBF initiative which not only contributes to the development of the regional publishing industry, but promotes respect for intellectual property rights in the Arab world. The UAE is a pioneer in enacting and implementing legislation that protects these rights. The programme has played a key role in encouraging the translation movement and enriching Arabic content in all its forms, keeping pace with the rapid technical development of the publishing industry worldwide.”

Publishers taking part in ADIBF can register and submit applications for the Spotlight on Rights programme at www.adbookfair.com from 21 May to 10 June 2023.

About Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which was launched for the first time in 1981, is an international cultural platform where publishers, libraries, agents, cultural institutions and media meet annually to exchange ideas and thoughts to identify opportunities. Aiming to open new horizons for local and Arab publishers, ADIBF contributes to the development of the publishing sector by hosting the most famous Arab, regional and international publishing houses.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a leading regional and global platform where members of the creative and publishing industries come together to read, learn and grow.

It is more than just a fair – it is a hub of opportunities where like-minded visitors can meet, establish partnerships, discover the latest trends and build up their passions.

ADIBF is the ultimate destination for book lovers and those interested in creative industries, attracting over 150,000 visitors each year.

ADIBF champions the love of reading and inspires creativity in all its forms, placing a special emphasis on books. With a diverse range of engaging activities tailored to all kinds of interests, ADIBF aims to cultivate a culture of reading among everyone in the community.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

