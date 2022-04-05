Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has launched the Digital Arabic Lexicon website to support and enhance online Arabic content and establish an integrated digital reference for Arabic speakers and non-speakers alike.

The launch covers phase one of the project, with additional stages scheduled to be completed in successive. The website features the most common Arabic expressions as per digital Arabic blogs, boasting an innovative design including advanced features and illustrations that go with each term, audio features to learn correct pronunciations, and other options to clarify ideas and provide detailed explanations for non-Arabic speakers.

The site classifies words in alphabetical order and in streamlined lists that allow users to navigate words based on the number of letters they consist of. This allows visitors to access a wider vocabulary and explore numerous contexts and meanings in both Arabic and English.

“The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre continues its efforts to position Arabic as a leading language in the cultural, creative, and academic fields, as well as to promote mastery of the language among members of the community – native and non-native speakers alike,” said His Excellency Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC. “We are always exploring ways to use advanced technologies to our advantage and harness them to promote the Arabic language, which is incredibly rich in expressive vocabulary. The Digital Arabic Lexicon will be a tremendous asset for language learners, and a veritable treasure trove of knowledge and culture that underlines the great value our Arabic language adds to the world.”

The website includes a ‘Word of the Day’ feature that allows visitors to explore the wide range of Arabic vocabulary. It offers users free membership which comes with numerous beneficial features, such as saving ‘favourite’ search options to return to them quickly and at any time. The Digital Arabic Lexicon website can be accessed on https://dictionary.alc.ae/.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.