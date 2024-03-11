Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced its Scientific Committee for 2024, bringing together renowned scientists, researchers, experts, and intellectuals from various fields at local, regional, and international levels.

The Committee serves as a reliable reference for science and knowledge, supporting the ALC’s work. It also constitutes a significant addition that enhances the global cultural presence of both the Centre and the UAE capital as a whole.

The new Scientific Committee is chaired by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, and brings together Prof. Dr. Ahmed Khrais, Prof. Dr. Bilal Orfalli, Prof. Dr. Mohamed Abouelfadl Badran, Prof. Dr. Abdulla al Ghathami, Prof. Dr. Ali al Kaabi, Prof. Dr. Vitaly Naumkin, Prof. Dr. Muhsin al Musawi, Prof. Dr. Hanada Taha-Thomure, and Prof. Dr. Wen-Chin Ouyang.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC said, “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is proud of its new Scientific Committee, which brings together inspiring experts and academics from various fields related to the Arabic language, whose visions and ideas form an important pillar in the Centre’s continued development and progress towards achieving its strategic goals, and taking its projects and initiatives to new heights.”

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s Scientific Committee performs several key tasks, such as advising on the development of the Centre’s vision and policies; offering scientific recommendations in the fields of publishing, libraries, technology, activities, and events; and providing counsel regarding the strategic plans, programmes, and projects that the ALC oversees, manages, or implements.

The Committee’s responsibilities also include suggesting experts and specialists to support and accomplish the Centre’s objectives and expanding the scope of Arab and international cooperation with specialised research centres.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.