Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, has unveiled the programme of exciting activities it has planned for Reading Month, which for 2022 will be held under the theme ‘The UAE Reads’.



The Centre’s participation in Reading Month, which takes place in March every year and aims to establish a culture of reading in the UAE community, will include a series of lectures and workshops, an interactive programme for children and a competition dedicated to the event, in addition to several new projects and initiatives.



His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “Reading Month is an important annual event which supports the vision of our wise leadership to build a society of avid readers, where reading is an entrenched daily habit that strengthens community members’ knowledge and capabilities, empowering them to drive the UAE’s development forward. With our busy agenda for Reading Month, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is laying the groundwork for promoting a culture of reading among all segments of the community, aligning with our mission to advance and increase engagement with the Arabic language.”



His Excellency invited all members of the public, especially families, to participate and engage with the activities and events which will be held throughout Reading Month to encourage children to build a strong connection with the written word – an essential element for learning and success in life.



Lectures and workshops organised by the ALC throughout the month include ‘The Impact of Classical Arabic on Our Colloquial Dialects’, ‘The Art of Writing Children’s Stories’, ‘Pioneers in Literature’, and ‘The Art of Writing Biographies’. The agenda also includes a symposium for those who are preparing for the Exploring Arab Poetry series.



Additionally, the Centre is organising an interactive evening programme for children in Umm Al Emarat Park, over the course of three days from 17 to 19 March. The event will feature several themed areas dedicated to reading stories, drawing and playing, competitions and prizes, bookcases, and an entertainment corner.



All ALC Reading Month events are open to the public, and more information and timings can be found on the Centre’s website.



