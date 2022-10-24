Frankfurt, Germany: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has signed a collaboration agreement with the Leibniz Institute for European History, the leading German research institution.

The agreement was coordinated on the side lines of the ALC’s participation at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2022, as part of its efforts to strengthen relations with international cultural and knowledge institutions around the world. His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, and Prof. Dr. Johannes Paulmann, Director of the Leibniz Institute of European History, signed the memorandum in the presence of the ALC delegation to the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The collaboration agreement will create a broader understanding of Arab-European cultural relations in their historical dimensions, as well as their contemporary importance. The Leibniz Association will work to support joint efforts to publish research projects on topics of common interest, as well as to facilitate scientific exchange and the organisation of joint cultural events.

H.E. Dr. Bin Tamim said: “The Leibniz Institute of European History is a leading scientific institution with which we are proud to be establishing a collaborative relationship. This agreement will support the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre in achieving its strategies to develop and advance scientific and creative endeavours, as well as to strengthen research efforts, given the significant role they play in supporting cultural output. The Centre also strives to provide reliable data and information to facilitate the exchange of knowledge in areas of common interest between the two entities.”

Prof. Dr. Paulmann said: “The signing of this agreement is an important step for the Leibniz Institute of European History (IEG) in extending its strategic network with international partners. The Institute conducts research on the modern history of Europe and its transnational relations with the wider world. Arab-European cultural relations have been of great bearing in European developments. It is of great value to us to cooperate with the renowned Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre in facilitating a broad understanding of its historical dimensions and contemporary significance. I am very much looking forward to joint literary and academic activities between Germany and Abu Dhabi as we look to build a network of people to further cultural and academic exchange in both the present and the future.”

The two parties will work together to enhance cooperation to support the development of cultural relations, as well as to organise activities, seminars, conferences, workshops, and joint projects in the fields of translation and language. The two entities will also organise academic training and networking activities for graduate students and researchers.

The Institute will take part in scientific and cultural conferences, events, book fairs, and prizes organised by the ALC, in addition to facilitating knowledge exchange between the two entities in line with their strategic directions, and ensure sharing of information, data, statistics, and publications in areas of common interest.

Based in Mainz, Germany, the Leibniz Institute for European History is an independent research organisation and a key member of the Leibniz Association. The Institute conducts research on the modern history of Europe with a major focus on European societies, cultures and religions, as well as transnational relations. The Institute is a pioneer in digital history and innovative open publishing, achieving its mission through individual and collaborative research projects and an international fellowship programme that has benefited nearly 1,500 researchers since 1950.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.