Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is participating in the Jeddah International Book Fair 2023, organised by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 7 to 16 December at the Jeddah Superdome.

At the event the ALC introduced its latest projects and cultural initiatives, while showcasing the newest publications that strengthen its collaborations and partnerships with various Arab and international cultural institutions and publishing houses globally. The Centre showcased more than 450 titles from its various initiatives, covering genres including literature, history, travel literature, children’s and young adult books. These included the Kalima Project for Translation, which aims to revitalise translation efforts across the Arab world, supporting the cultural ecosystem in Abu Dhabi while contributing to the regional and international cultural landscape. ALC’s ‘Esdarat’, converts intellectual works from Arab and international scientists into books, covering various aspects of cultural life in the Arab world.

Also presented were works from the ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ series, the largest collection of Arabic poetry works, including books written by prominent researchers in Arabic poetry. The total number of publications is 75 and is set to increase to 100 by the end of the year. The initiative aims to revive Arab poetic heritage, which is considered a testament to Arab identity.

The Jeddah International Book Fair 2023 brings literary, publishing, and translation professionals from leading Saudi and international institutions together with readers and enthusiasts. The fair is expected to welcome over 400 publishers, offering a diverse cultural programme with a full agenda of activities and events, including cultural workshops, seminars featuring prominent experts and intellectuals, poetry evenings, theatre performances, and educational corners for children.