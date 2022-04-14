Abu Auf is continuously studying growth options to offer the best possible experience for our loyal clients, ensure our strong brand reaches the widest possible base of consumers in Egypt and the MENA region, and maximize value for our shareholders .



To achieve these objectives, we are currently looking into a number of value creation alternatives including a possible IPO on the Egyptian Stock Exchange.



All alternatives are being studied simultaneously but none of them has reached an advanced stage. The company intends to maintain its policy of not commenting on market rumors or speculation and will disclose any relevant corporate action as and when necessary.