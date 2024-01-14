Muscat – ABQ Education Group proudly announces the commencement of the registration period for its prestigious academic scholarship programme for the academic year 2024-2025. After the resounding success of last year's programme, which honoured 13 exceptional scholars at an esteemed award ceremony in October 2023, ABQ eagerly anticipates even greater interest this year.

The scholarship programme, initially launched in 2023, garnered nearly 300 applicants, showcasing immense interest and enthusiasm. Open to both ABQ and non-ABQ students, the initiative offers an extraordinary opportunity to join any of ABQ’s three international schools located in Muscat and Sohar.

ABQ Education Group Chairman, Mr.Al Zubair Muhammad Al Zubair, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, "This is an unparalleled opportunity for secondary students in Oman to invest in their futures. Education is the gateway to realising one's potential and carving a path towards a prosperous future."

Highlighting the essence of this initiative, ABQ Education Group's CEO, Mr Humayun Kabir, expressed, "Education is the bedrock of success. However, the expenses associated with quality education can be a challenge for many families. ABQ is dedicated to assisting twelve students in pursuing their academic aspirations by providing them with free tuition."

Each grade from 9 to 12 presents an opportunity for three scholarships. These scholarships, open to both ABQ and non-ABQ students registered for or interested in the IGCSE, GED, AS, or A Level programme, offer a complete waiver of tuition fees. They are applicable for two academic years, except for Grade 12 scholarships, which last for one year only.

The registration window for ABQ's scholarship programme is now open for submission and will close on Saturday, 27 January 2024. Prospective applicants can access detailed eligibility criteria, application requirements and the terms and conditions on the Group’s website at www.abq.edu.om/scholarship.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications well in advance of the deadline as late submissions will not be considered. Once the application window closes, a panel will meticulously review all applications, identifying the most deserving candidates based on set criteria and other relevant factors to progress to subsequent rounds.

Successful candidates will be notified by Thursday, 7 March 2024 of their selection for the prestigious scholarship.

About ABQ:

ABQ is the leading education group in Oman, committed to fostering academic excellence and empowering the next generation of leaders. With a diverse portfolio of international schools, a private school, several standalone nurseries and a strong commitment to educational innovation, ABQ is dedicated to providing world-class education and opportunities for students to thrive.