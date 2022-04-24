Dubai, UAE: Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni has donated AED1 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and undernourished groups in 50 countries.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

It is being carried out in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of local charity and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.

Commitment to Humanitarian Work

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni expressed his pride in contributing to the success of this humanitarian work. He said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is an opportunity for all individuals and institutions to do good during the blessed month.”

He added: “Our contribution to this campaign reflects our commitment as the people of this generous nation, in an inspiring humanitarian charity campaign that highlights the UAE as a responsible and humanitarian country among others across the world. Our wise leadership has instilled in us a culture of doing good and extending a helping hand through a series of initiatives that consolidate these values established by our ancestors.”

He mentioned that the world today faces many challenges, foremost of which is hunger. Hence, this initiative to feed the hungry in 50 countries is one of the greatest acts that represent the spirit of the blessed month and translate its values on the ground.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

-Ends-