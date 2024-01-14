The award recognizes Abdul Latif Jameel Motor China’s outstanding commitment to both customer experience delivery and commercial performance for our business partners FAW and Toyota.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors China was selected from more than 100 FTMS dealer groups.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors China celebrated 25 years of success in China in November 2023.

Chengdu, People’s Republic of China: At the FAW-Toyota Motor Sales (FTMS) annual dealer conference in Chengdu, China, on January 11, 2024, Abdul Latif Jameel was given the prestigious award “Outstanding Dealer Group” – the highest accolade given by FTMS, one of the joint venture partners of Toyota in China.

Selected from more than100 dealer groups with over 700 dealership outlets working with FTMS around the country, the award recognizes Abdul Latif Jameel Motors China’s commercial success as a FTMS business part across a range of criteria including vehicle, parts and service sales, financial performance, customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Established in 1998, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, China operates in 8 locations across 4 provinces with the distribution and retail of Toyota and Lexus products and services celebrating 25 years of commercial success and award-winning customer experience delivery in November 2023.

The award was presented by Chief Executive Officer, China Region and Chairman, Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Tatsuro Ueda (上田 達郎), and Vice President, FAW Group, Mr. Lei Ping (雷平).

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors China

Abdul Latif Jameel has been present in China since 1998, celebrating its 25th anniversary in November 2023. A key partner to Toyota Motor Corporation’s Chinese partner FAW-Toyota Motor Sales (FTMS), Jameel Motors China provides distribution, retail, servicing, parts and pre-owned vehicle sales for Toyota and Lexus products in 8 locations across 4 provinces: Yinchuan (Toyota), Qingdao (Toyota), Laizhou (Toyota), Wuhan (Toyota), Wuhan (Lexus), Chengdu (Toyota), Leshan (Toyota) and a further location in Chengdu for Toyota’s other Chinese JV partner Guangzhou-Toyota (GTMC).

