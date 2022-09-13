Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s FRV Metz Solar Farm has achieved the requirements for commercial operation and is now operating at 100% capacity.

The PV Plant has a capacity of 115 MWac, capable of meeting the energy demand of up to 40,000 households.

With an area of 248 hectares, it is located next to Hillgrove and contributes to the economic development of the local area.

Dubai, UAE: Leading developer of sustainable energy solutions, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, and Canadian infrastructure fund OMERS, have achieved commercial operation status at their solar farm in Metz, Australia, and it is working at 100% of its capacity. The plant has been generating clean energy since December 2021, contributing towards the energy demand and economic development of the local area, while helping to drive Australia’s transition to green energy.

Located in New South Wales, next to Hillgrove, 20 km East of Armidale and spanning over 248 hectares, the plant has a net annual energy production capacity of over 300,000 MWh, with an output of 115 MWac, capable of meeting the energy demand of up to 40,000 households.

Forming an important part of FRV Australia’s clean energy portfolio, now fully operational, the plant will further drive FRV’s mission to support Australia’s clean energy mandate. The company has developed almost 800 MWdc of Australian operational PV assets across 9 projects for a total project investment value of over 1 billion dollars.

Metz Solar Farm project signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Snowy Hydro in 2018 and closed the financing agreement in December 2020 with Westpac and NORD/LB in the form of a Green Loan compliant with the Loan Market Association Green Loan Principles and the Green Projects requirements.

Fady Jameel, Deputy President and Vice Chairman, Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “Abdul Latif Jameel Energy is dedicated to empowering local communities to transition towards the use of more sustainable energy models. Metz Solar Farm reaffirms our ongoing commitment to working with likeminded partners to deliver innovative solutions that will contribute towards the world’s renewable energy targets. Such projects serve as a strong example of the impact that

can be achieved through working together and combining our skills and expertise towards greater climate resilience and societal and economic development for all.”

So far, the project has positively impacted the local community, creating more than 100 jobs during construction. Some jobs will also be created mainly to perform asset management and operational maintenance.

Beon Energy Solutions (Beon) is the EPC Contractor which carried out the construction of the project.

FRV Australia’s CEO, Carlo Frigerio, said "We are delighted to see that Metz Solar Farm is working at its full capacity and generating clean energy. This is the fourth project that FRV has delivered in NSW and another key milestone for Australia’s energy transformation process ahead of the retirement of coal power stations in the coming years."

About Abdul Latif Jameel Energy

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy was established in 2012, and is now a leading independent power producer, and a premier service provider in the renewable energy sector, with interests in 16 countries around the world with capabilities in renewable energy, including solar PV, wind, waste-to-energy, and environmental solutions, including desalination, water, and wastewater treatment. For more information, please visit: alj.com/energy

About FRV Australia

FRV Australia is one of the largest solar developers, asset owners and renewable energy platforms in Australia and one of the first solar developers to enter the Australian market and the first company to deliver a project-financed large scale solar farm in Australia with the Royalla Solar Farm near Canberra operating since August 2014. The company has developed almost 800MWdc of Australian PV assets built or under construction across 9 projects for a total project investment value of over 1 billion dollars. The activities are based in Sydney and the company has a multidisciplinary team of over 40 employees. With the ambition to continue leading the global transition to a more sustainable energy future. FRV Australia has evolved from being just a developer to becoming an independent power producer. The company is owned by Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, a world leader in the development of sustainable energy solutions (51%) and OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans (49%); the OMERS stake is managed by OMERS Infrastructure, a global leader in infrastructure investing. For more information, please visit: frv.com

About FRV

FRV, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, is a leading global renewable energy development company. In line with our ambition to continue leading the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, FRV has evolved from being just a developer to becoming an independent power producer.

We aim to be the world's leading green energy and infrastructure platform. To achieve this strategic vision, we have accelerated our growth through the return on our activities, shareholder contributions and asset rotation through the sale of minority stakes. As a result, the company expects to invest more than US$ 1.5 billion with the goal of doubling total installed capacity from 2 GW in 2021 to 4 GW in 2024. For more information, please visit: frv.com

About OMERS and OMERS Infrastructure

OMERS Infrastructure manages investments globally in infrastructure on behalf of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada. Investments are aimed at steady returns to help deliver sustainable, affordable and meaningful pensions to OMERS members. OMERS Infrastructure also manages capital in several assets for other institutional investors. OMERS diversified portfolio of large-scale infrastructure assets exhibits stability and strong cash flows, in sectors including energy, digital services, transportation and government-regulated services. OMERS has employees in Toronto and other major cities across North America, the U.K., Continental Europe, Asia and Australia. OMERS is one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans with net assets of C$121 billion, as at December 31, 2021.

