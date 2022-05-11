Dubai, UAE: Having completed 14 weeks of training in maritime security and safety, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport Sharjah Branch (AASTS) awarded Professional Diploma in Maritime Security degrees to 20 Dubai Police personnel. Held in cooperation with the Department of Academic Training Affairs at Dubai Police, the study programme supports Dubai Police and the Arab Academy’s shared vision of enhancing maritime security with the help of advanced solutions, and best practices in maritime security training as per international standards.

The diploma course incorporated both, virtual classes and practical trainings in Jebel Ali Port, Port Rashid, and the Academy’s state-of-the-art campus. The programme educated Dubai Police personnel in diverse areas related to maritime security and safety. These areas included, ship components, navigational devices, coastal navigation and positioning mechanisms, IMO rules and regulations, international conventions and treaties, and maritime laws and arbitration. Trainees also received education on maritime safety and communications, international regulations for preventing collisions at sea, ship manoeuvres, emergency procedures, ship and port security, as well as security risk assessment. During the course of the programme, Dubai Police personnel were awarded a total of seven specialised certificates in maritime security.

H.E. Major General Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs at Dubai Police said, “The UAE is one of the leading maritime hubs across the globe. Banking on its strategic location and technologically advanced ports and maritime infrastructure, the nation is globally recognised as a key competitive maritime hub with remarkable maritime infrastructure. Taking these facts into consideration, safeguarding the interest of this vital sector in the Emirates is an absolute must. The Arab Academy is known for having one of the most highly qualified staff and by far the most advanced and up-to-date training programmes; which is why we collaborated with them to train our personnel and prepare them for maritime security related operations. We believe that such trainings will enable us to enhance the safety of this nation and maintain its position at the top in this regard.”

H.E. Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport said, “Here at AASTS, our aim has always been to provide top-notch maritime education and training in order to qualify skilled professionals that will catalyse the progress of the sector. This approach has been our driving force to constantly upgrade ourselves and develop training courses that are in line with the current requirements of the industry and the nation as a whole. By awarding Professional Diploma in Maritime Security to 20 Dubai Police personnel today, after 14 weeks of top-of-the-line training, we have cemented our intention to serve the nation with the help of our advanced education model.”

Enabling a more skilled task force with advanced training

Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department for Training at Dubai Police said, "We are glad that our partnership with the Arab Academy has resulted in a positive outcome in terms of improved skills and added qualifications of our officers. Our objective has always been to serve the nation better with the help of a highly skilled workforce, and we believe that the Academy has helped us achieve this by investing efforts in providing our personnel with the necessary training and education to carry out effective maritime security operations. This will uplift our confidence and keenness to collaborate with education institutions in order to upscale our capabilities, and train our personnel to be aware of the most advanced safety and security solutions being used across the globe.”

Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean, College of Maritime Transport and Technology, AASTS said, “It is definitely a proud moment for us to be able to offer our services towards safeguarding the nation’s waters. Our extensive experience in the maritime sector enabled us to design the perfect professional diploma course for maritime security as per the needs of Dubai Police. With the help of the training and education provided by our highly qualified staff, we have enhanced the knowledge of the Dubai Police personnel in terms of maritime security, and have successfully enabled them to increase the efficiency of their work.”

