Doha – Qatar: Aamal Medical, a fully owned subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the region’s leading diversified companies, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Radar Healthcare to provide Qatar’s chosen Healthcare Incident Reporting and Learning System for nationwide implementation. This strategic initiative aims to reinforce and streamline the delivery of safe and high-quality healthcare services throughout the entire country, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and associated National Health Strategy.

Radar Healthcare, renowned for its award-winning approach, will play a pivotal role in advancing the goals of Qatar's healthcare sector. The primary objective is to establish a comprehensive learning system that goes beyond incident reporting by promoting the sharing of valuable insights and fostering a culture of continuous improvements across all healthcare organizations.

Bringing over 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector, Aamal Medical’s wealth of extensive experience will ensure the development of this project efficiently and at high-level quality, bringing knowledge and expertise across sourcing, consultancy, and distribution.

The implementation of Radar Healthcare's system marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of excellence in patient safety, risk management, and compliance. By centralizing incident management, audit processes, and quality improvement plans, healthcare organizations will enhance patient safety, reduce risks, and increase operational efficiency.

Key Features of Radar Healthcare's System:

Risk-Based Approach: The system adopts a risk-centric methodology, ensuring comprehensive management of quality, patient safety, and compliance.

Centralized Solution: Offering a unified platform for incident management, audit processes, and quality improvement plans, resulting in improved patient safety and operational efficiency.

Continuous Learning Loop: By integrating incident data, reporting metrics, insights, and outcomes, the system ensures a perpetual cycle of learning and improvement.

Electronic Patient Record Triggers: Built on the principles outline by Institute for Healthcare Improvement, by utilizing Electronic Patient Record triggers, Radar Healthcare identifies adverse events, near misses, and potential harm, enabling proactive risk mitigation and enhanced quality of care.

Mr. Gokhan Ozkan, General Manager of Aamal Medical commented: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Radar Healthcare as the chosen healthcare incident reporting and learning system. Together, we commit to delivering advanced healthcare, fostering patient-focused solutions, and building a healthier future for all. At Aamal Medical, we are on a constant journey of innovation and excellence in healthcare. This agreement marks the beginning of another powerful partnership, ensuring the highest standards of care for all.”

Paul Johnson, CEO at Radar Healthcare, expressed his pride in being an integral part of Qatar's national healthcare strategy, stating, "To be a fundamental part of this national implementation strategy across Qatar is testament to the passion everyone has to drive continuous improvement in healthcare. Being the central platform for all healthcare organizations to get to the core of lessons learned is another step forward in our vision to make a real difference in outcomes."

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laura Ackel: laura.ackel@aamal.qa

Communications & Marketing Officer

About Aamal Medical:

Aamal Medical, a fully owned subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., is a leading medical equipment supplier in Qatar. The company has exclusive distribution agreements with several leading international medical equipment suppliers.

Aamal Medical also provides consultancy services focused on the development of operating theatres and the installation of hospital information system.

The company offers a holistic range of medical equipment for hospitals and has recently expanded its product offerings to endoscopy, Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tracking.

About Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.

Aamal is one of the Gulf region’s most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As at 19 November 2023, the Company had a market capitalisation of QAR 5.29bn (US$ 1.45bn).

Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 29 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development.

For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.aamal.qa

About Radar Healthcare:

Radar Healthcare helps healthcare organizations across the UK and internationally to make a real difference. Combining digital innovation with hands-on experience in healthcare environments characterizes the strategy, with the end goal always being to make healthcare safer.

It is not just providing risk, quality and compliance software, it’s the importance of care and safety. User experience, partner engagement and the commitment to delivering the best possible healthcare outcomes have been there since day one.

Compliance isn’t just ticking a box; it’s creating a safer experience. Spotting trends and analysing data isn’t just for board reporting, it’s learning how to prevent incidents and improve future outcomes through continuous improvements. Radar Healthcare understand the day-to-day pressures and challenges faced, which is why their system is constantly evolving to stay on top of the latest requirements.

The flexibility of this single centralized system healthcare organizations to combine a vast array of requirements including:

Regulatory compliance

Incident management

High reliability

Governance and assurance

Quality improvement

Safety and outcomes

Organizational learning

Communication and collaboration

Radar Healthcare is one of the most established risk, quality and compliance systems and is helping healthcare organizations to make a real difference, now and in the future.