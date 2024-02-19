Doha – the Board of Directors of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (“Aamal”), one of the region’s leading diversified companies, today announces financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue up 0.9% to QAR 2,077.2m (2022: QAR 2,058.9m)

up 0.9% to QAR 2,077.2m (2022: QAR 2,058.9m) Gross profit up 3.1% to QAR 499.6m (2022: QAR 484.7m)

up 3.1% to QAR 499.6m (2022: QAR 484.7m) Net profit attributable to Aamal equity holders up 5.7% to QAR 367.5m (2022: QAR 347.8m)

up 5.7% to QAR 367.5m (2022: QAR 347.8m) Reported earnings per share increased 5.7% to QAR 0.058 (2022: QAR 0.055)

increased 5.7% to QAR 0.058 (2022: QAR 0.055) Net capital expenditure down 26.1% to QAR 35.7m (2022: QAR 48.3m)

down 26.1% to QAR 35.7m (2022: QAR 48.3m) Gearing increased marginally to 2.4% (2022: 2.0%)

Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Aamal, commented:

“I am pleased to announce a robust overall performance by Aamal in 2023, with a marginal year-on-year increase in revenue and a 4.7% rise in total net profit. The excellent performance of both our Trading and Distribution segment and our Property segment was particularly noteworthy, while Aamal's diversified strategy and strong financial position enable us to capitalise on diverse opportunities across different sectors and demonstrate notable financial resilience. The agility and innovation demonstrated by our business units in a dynamic market have contributed to Aamal’s growth during the year, a testament to the adept leadership provided by our talented team.

“Despite the 2023 slowdown in Qatar's construction industry, stemming largely from the conclusion of FIFA-related projects, our businesses displayed resilience. Strategic initiatives were taken to address specific challenges, ensuring sustained long-term growth. While the Board evaluates several encouraging business opportunities, the Board of Directors will propose to the general assembly on 12 March 2024 to retain the profits from 2023.

