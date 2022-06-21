Dubai, UAE: As Dubai's super-prime residential sales performance continues to gather pace, a pronounced shift in the buyer mindset is poised to reset the trajectory of Dubai's property sector. The exodus from the world’s urban hubs in preference for lower-density suburbs, a trend initially catalysed by the COVID-19 pandemic remains dominant, prompted by residents searching for larger, more affordable homes with immediate access to green open spaces and the promise of a more relaxed lifestyle.

With Dubai having seen a robust rebound in residential property sales over the past 12 months, particularly in the high-end villa segment – driven by investors seeking to minimise exposure by weighting their portfolios towards asset classes traditionally viewed as incurring lower risk over the long term- developers across the Emirate are increasingly exploring ways by which they can differentiate their products and cater to buyer needs.

Following the successful launch of Alaya earlier this year, Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, is capitalising on high demand from local and international buyers for its ultra-exclusive premium offering with the launch of Alaya Gardens. Ideally located at Tilal Al Ghaf, the lifestyle destination creator's flagship community in Dubai, Alaya Gardens stays true to the original Alaya concept by offering beautifully crafted spacious homes that blend in with the local environment.

A key difference for Alaya Gardens is the exceptionally generous plot sizes being introduced to the market. Further to buyer feedback, Majid Al Futtaim Communities has ensured that each of the new neighbourhood's 235 villas sit on sizable plots to promote a desirable air of seclusion. Plot widths extend from 16 metres to 23 metres, with the built-up area (BUA) ranging from 6,000 square feet for the four-bedroom Haven, to nearly 10,000 square feet for the six-bedroom Reserve grand villa.

Hawazen Esber, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Communities, commented: "At Majid Al Futtaim Communities, the primary consideration is always to deliver what our customers want and need." He continues: "For Alaya Gardens, the starting point was that investors and homeowners are searching for space – specifically, space to breathe, space to explore, and space to roam. Of course, Tilal Al Ghaf is set in the heart of nature and so offers numerous opportunities by which residents can benefit from an active, outdoor lifestyle but, for the premium segment, a home that is a tranquil refuge from the stresses of everyday life, and that is set apart from those of their neighbours, is an increasing priority."

With an architectural design approach inspired by the biophilic aesthetic, grand villas at Alaya Gardens feature an abundance of natural materials juxtaposed with striking geometric detailing that works as a harmonious whole while promoting an effortless flow between interior and exterior spaces; metal louvre detailing, natural stone and porcelain tiles in a choice of understated shades add an organic elegance both indoors and out. The boundaries are further blurred by judicious use of open layouts and double-height spaces, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows to let in ample natural light and allow unparalleled vistas of the lush green surroundings that set this exceptional neighbourhood apart.

Whilst offering exclusivity and privacy, Alaya Gardens remains connected to the broader community and its superb facilities. Now established as one of the city's most sought-after areas in which to live, Tilal Al Ghaf is designed in line with Majid Al Futtaim Communities' commitment to sustainable design and living. At the heart of the community sits Lagoon Al Ghaf, a stunning recreational 150,000 square metre lagoon, surrounded by walkable neighbourhoods interconnected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails, all set amongst wide open spaces, treescapes, and lush landscaping. Spanning over three million square meters, the community also features signature Majid Al Futtaim retail experiences and a world-renowned international school to decrease residents' reliance on the use of private vehicles