The best of French cinema, series, music and documentaries highlighting French creation;

An enhanced offer for young travellers including Disney titles available on board for the first time.

Johannesburg: To ensure each trip continues to be synonymous with pleasure, Air France is redesigning and enhancing its in-flight entertainment offer available on board all its long-haul travel cabins - including those two and from South Africa.

In terms of its movie offer, the company now offers more than 370 films combining all genres, from the great classics to the most recent releases. Through this vast catalogue, Air France is committed to selecting and promoting titles from the French film industry. The company has also doubled its offer in the “world cinema” category to better meet the expectations of customers around the world. Customers can also enjoy films that have won awards at the Cannes Film Festival of which Air France has been official partner for 43 years, as well as recent American blockbusters.

For the first time, Air France is also offering a selection of Disney titles and its Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic franchises. This represents an additional 26 films and 9 series in the catalogue.

Air France is introducing new themed categories to help customers make their choice from among the offer. Customers can browse through different sections such as “Cinema loves Paris” to enjoy films shot in the French capital, or “Superhero summer”, for the delight of young and old alike who will be able to follow the adventures of their favourite characters.

The selection of series has also been updated with the arrival of Canal+ or HBO productions in addition to TF1 and France TV titles. The complete seasons of many series are now available. As a partner of CANNESERIES, Air France is also promoting creative up-and-coming artists by including the first two episodes of certain series presented at the festival.

Dedicated content for young travellers

In addition to the Disney catalogue, Air France also offers new, more varied content and edutainment specially selected for young travellers. Air France is also highlighting French productions among its selection of cartoons, films, audio books and illustrated stories. The company has particularly focused on titles by Bayard, Il était une fois, and the stories of iconic characters such as Tom Tom et Nana or Little Brown Bear.

Games are also back on the in-flight entertainment programme. Angry Birds, Monopoly and Tetris are examples of ten of the most popular programmes selected by Air France, including one dedicated to children under six, for everyone’s enjoyment.

1,500 hours of in-flight entertainment

In all its long-haul cabins, including routes to and from South Africa, Air France customers have access to a large high-definition individual screen offering over 1,500 hours of on-demand entertainment. On board the most recent cabins, the 4K-quality anti-glare screen comes with Bluetooth connection, allowing passengers to use their personal headphones. The airline is also gradually rolling out a new touch-sensitive visual interface on its 33,000 screens, accessible in 12 languages and allowing passengers to choose their programme easily.

Air France’s carefully selected offer is adapted to the tastes and cultures of all its customers, with films broadcast in their original version or numerous other language options. Some 350 films are available, as well as TV series, news programmes, documentaries, music, podcasts, destination guides and special programmes for children. There is also a specific well-being section where children and adults can learn about meditation and chair yoga during their trip. An interactive map and an on-board camera allow passengers to follow the flight’s path and watch the take-off and landing from their seat.

The entire Air France fleet* offers Air France Connect, the company’s in-flight Wi-Fi service; customers can choose from three passes, one of which is completely free of charge, allowing them to send and receive messages.



*excluding the regional fleet, 98% of the Air France fleet is currently equipped with Wi-Fi.

