Abu Dhabi, UAE: The leading press and media services company in UAE, Iris Media, announced the launching of a new website that is dedicated to gulf tourism news; www.gulftourism.news.

The new website is considered to be a hub for daily news regarding tourism, entertainment, education, and other vital sectors in UAE as well as other countries in the MENA region and the world.

It was designed in a modern innovative way following the latest trends in website designing, programming, and management. The website seeks to cover daily news regarding the aforementioned domains in the form of press releases supported with images.

Commenting on the launch of the new website, Dr. Jamal Al Majaida, Founder and Managing Director of Iris Media, stated, “We seek to attract our target audience through unique ways that stand out from the conventional methods usually followed in media communication”.

“We hope for the new website, which possesses an exceptional interface, to fill the gap between media channels and the readers.”

Al Majaida concluded his statement by saying, “The new website will help us offer more social contributions while playing a vital role in developing the ever-evolving media seen”.

The news website, www.gulftourism.news, comprises various sections including hotels, aviation, economy, education, and world news, in addition to coverage of exhibitions and conferences, as well as health, medical tourism, and writers’ perspectives and articles.

Moreover, the website seeks to satisfy readers of various interests by dedicating sections to arts, technology, entertainment, restaurants, fashion, and beauty.