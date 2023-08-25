MUSCAT, Oman--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Lynk & Co, the premium global automotive brand, jointly owned by Geely and Volvo, under a new line of auto business called ‘Mobility Auto’ has recently announced the opening of its inaugural Lynk & Co Center in Muscat. Mobility Auto, a part of Oman's esteemed M/S. Towell Auto Center, is fully committed to offering clients with undivided attention, ensuring an extraordinary experience. The new showroom displays the brand's broad range of vehicles, including the Lynk & Co 01, 05, 03, 03+, and 09, with the Lynk & Co 09 being unveiled for the first time in Oman.

Lynk & Co was founded in 2016 and brings together innovative design, advanced technology, new experiences, and dynamic new energy. With five design centers across different continents and a state-of-the-art research and development center, Lynk & Co has achieved cumulative sales of over 930,000 units by July 2023.

Lynk & Co has been steadily forging its presence in Oman, having already introduced its acclaimed 01 and 05 models through both online and offline channels. The new Lynk & Co Center opened on August 22nd reaffirms the brand's commitment to delivering valuable experiences to customers in Oman.

Located at Ghala Heights, the center promises an integrated experience encompassing sales, after-sales service, and spare parts. Towel Auto Centre, a trusted automotive service provider in Oman, will offer top-notch after-sales services to Lynk & Co customers. Towel Auto Centre's state-of-the-art facilities and skilled technicians will ensure that Lynk & Co owners receive exceptional customer service and support throughout their ownership journey. This reinforces Lynk & Co’s commitment to delivering unmatched quality and customer satisfaction in the Omani market.

The forthcoming Lynk & Co Center in Muscat is set to introduce a fresh and innovative automotive retail experience. A true one-stop destination, this center is where customers can embark on a journey from consultation to test drive, new car delivery, and vehicle maintenance. Adorned with a harmonious blend of gray and white, the center's open layout exudes comfort, making visitors feel at home.

In the showroom, automotive enthusiasts can have the opportunity to explore and acquire an array of Lynk & Co's esteemed models. This impressive lineup includes the versatile 01, the embodiment of "Premium is Standard," a fusion of sportiness and comfort backed by a 5-star safety rating. Also on display will be the audacious 05, which lives up to its "Ultimate is Standard" tagline, showcasing impressive acceleration coupled with all-wheel drive prowess. The 03 and 03+ models offer you the chance to “Racing in Your Style”, boasting powerful performance and a sportier design. As for the newly unveiled 09, which has just made its way to the Middle East this month, it stands as a luxurious SUV built on the SPA architecture, seamlessly merging premium hardware with leading digital features.

As Lynk & Co continues to break new ground, the Lynk & Co Center in Muscat stands as a testament to the brand's dedication to crafting a new era of automotive excellence, a symphony of design, innovation, and technology.

For more information on Lynk & Co, visit www.lynkco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230824982385/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

LynkCo.me@lynkco.com