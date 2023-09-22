Dubai, UAE: CoveBeach, Dubai’s original, premium beach club brand, has today revealed its relocation to La Vie, JBR, marking the next exciting chapter in the brand's long-standing partnership with Dubai Holding.

The new iteration of CoveBeach will bring an elevated dimension to beach clubs in the vicinity, with a premium F&B offering and a distinct programme of lifestyle activations. Set across three tiers - with a similar capacity to that of the current CoveBeach - guests can look forward to an indoor/outdoor restaurant offering an elegant dining experience, as well as luxurious cabanas and sun loungers around the pristine pool, and on the sand. A sprawling decking area will play host to the new rosé lounge and DJ booth, which has been purposely built on the beach.

Loyal guests and members will be delighted to learn that all CoveBeach’s current programming will continue, including its award-winning Ladies’ Day; Industry Day; Unplugged, NXT Friday, Rendezvous and Garden of Cove activations. Set to take place on the beach, all activations at CoveBeach will be elevated to match its new, premium location. With an increased focus on live music, CoveBeach will be bringing the hottest talent from around the world to perform at its new location – watch this space.

Adel Ghazzawi, co-owner, CoveBeach, comments on the exciting relocation:

"This strategic move to La Vie, JBR represents an exciting new chapter for CoveBeach and its loyal clientele. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dubai Holding and look forward to providing a new dimension to beach club experiences. The new location will not only allow us to expand our offerings and create even more unforgettable memories. While we are relocating, the commitment to our world-class lifestyle brand and service remains unwavering.”

The transition to La Vie will take place in two phases, with the first opening by the end of 2023. The second phase, scheduled for the summer of 2024, will see the introduction of additional facilities, including a pool on the beachfront. CoveBeach’s dedicated staff will also transition to the new venue, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience, while its membership program remains unchanged.

Firmly established as one of Dubai’s best beach clubs, welcoming more than 1.5 million guests since its inception nine years ago, CoveBeach holds a special place in the hearts of residents and tourists worldwide. Renowned for its 360° offer delivering exceptional experiences across programming, entertainment, luxury, culture, and F&B, the brand continues to innovate, evolve, and set the standard for excellence in beach club hospitality.

CoveBeach remains fully operational at Caesars Palace until its relocation to La Vie, JBR in Q4 2023.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Amy Brill amy@thebrillcollective.com