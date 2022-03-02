Kuwait: Travelers to Egypt’s Red Sea coast have plenty to look forward to in March 2022 with the unveiling of Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt’s much anticipated expansion and transformation. “We’re introducing a new era of seaside luxury to what has been one of Egypt’s most loved resorts ever since it opened its doors 20 years ago. By doubling the property in size, we’ve created new accommodations, recreation facilities and restaurants while the legendary and exceptional Four Seasons service remains the same.” says General Manager Sam Ioannidis.

Located on a one-kilometre stretch of private coastline, the iconic Resort’s palm-filled gardens, mosaic-covered fountains and Arabian architecture are the perfect draw for travellers looking for a magical combination of mountains, desert and sea. Combined with one of the best house reefs in the region, a funicular that transports guests from peak to beach, five swimming pools for splashing around in on sultry days, a highly acclaimed Spa, and an expertly run dive centre, it’s no surprise that Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt has long been a Red Sea favourite.

Accommodations for a new era

Surrounded by a parched landscape of mountains and arid desert, the Resort’s sprawling gardens, alive with shady palms, billowing clouds of bougainvillea and birdsong, form a welcoming beachfront oasis. Perched in intimate two-storey hideaways facing the Red Sea, the Resort’s 115 brand-new guestrooms and suites are sanctuaries for the soul. Ranging from one and two bedrooms, with a private pool option - ideal for families, group travelers and the most discerned guests - making them the destination’s most spacious and expansive collection. The colour palette is inspired by Sharm El Sheikh’s golden sands and blue waters, creating a mood that is in perfect harmony with its surroundings.

Large balconies and terraces provide the perfect lounge spaces with scenic vistas for soaking up the year-round sun. Guest accommodations incorporate simple yet elegant layering of textures reflecting natural landscapes, whether it’s inspiration from the curve of a desert rock or a ripple in the sea. Modern interpretations of authentic Arabian design elements and Arabesque details enhance the spaces, including arched windows and shades inspired by mashrabiya screens.

A Palatial Escape

The pinnacle of luxury, The Palace is a magnificent and regal three-bedroom standalone beachfront residence designed to host royalty, international figures and the world’s elite. Spread over 565 square metres of opulent indoor space, it takes the honour as the largest signature suite in the destination. With a private fitness room, spa treatment room, dressing room, office space and complete residential facilities, this exceptional escape offers the ultimate in Four Seasons sophistication, creating a fully self-contained sanctuary. Lush gardens, a large terrace for entertaining with a dining table that seats eight, and two swimming pools just steps from the private beach create lavish opportunities for outdoor living in a space that elevates luxurious seaside living to new levels.

Into – or onto ­– the Deep

The Resort’s house reef, located directly offshore from the beach, is a spectacular introduction to the underwater wonders of the Red Sea, with its year-round warm waters, crystal-clear visibility and staggering biodiversity. And with a brand new dive centre offering a dedicated training pool and classroom, there are even more options for aspiring and expert divers to earn certification here.

For those who prefer to stay above the surface, a private yacht charter is the perfect way to cruise the coastline and see the extraordinary landscapes where the desert meets the sea. Sail around the Red Sea and Tiran Island to take in the spectacular turquoise waters, or head out at sunset to spot dolphins. Guests can also kayak, parasail and stand-up paddle, or call on Chief Concierge Ahmed Nazmy, a member of Les Clefs d’Or and a destination expert, to suggest the best ways to get to know Sharm El Sheikh on land or sea.

A new culinary destination

The Resort is creating a new dining destination in Sharm El Sheikh, led by Executive Chef Sebastiano Spriveri, a 27-year Four Seasons veteran. Bringing flavours from around the world to Egypt’s Red Sea shorelines, Spriveri and the team of artisans take guests on a journey from Japan to Latin America, via the Middle East. “Our restaurants introduce world-class cuisine to Sharm El Sheikh, with the addition of five new concepts to the destination that have never been experienced here before,” says Spriveri.

Yatai offers flavours inspired by travels through Asia, with streetfood and other Asian signature dishes served across this vibrant venue from different live-action stations. A decorative pool with floating candles and flowers recreates the feeling of an Asian garden, a suitably romantic touch to a venue that transports guests to the mountains of Asia.

Zitouni is the place for authentic Lebanese and Arabic cuisine, a lively and casual spot where the scent of freshly baked bread fills the air.

Beach meets bar at barefoot-chic Breeze, seamlessly joining sea views and a seaside mood. With light filtering through textured canopies and toes in the sand, it’s the ideal place to relax before or after a Red Sea adventure.

Luna’s open-air poolside pavilion is the perfect place to dive into innovative cuisine from Mexico to Peru, with Latin American flavours complemented by a chic décor of blue alongside weathered and textured timbers, all inspired by Sharm El Sheikh’s coastal heritage.

Unforgettable events, where the desert meets the sea

Whether it’s a gala for 2,000 people, a lavish destination wedding, an intimate celebration or anything in between, the Resort’s nine new indoor and garden venues are the perfect stages for unforgettable events in extraordinary settings. The dreamiest spot to say “I do” is the new beachfront Royal Palm Garden, where couples can exchange vows surrounded by 3,000 swaying Royal Palm trees, vistas of sky and sea and twinkling stars. The Resort’s one-of-a-kind Red Sea surroundings are the backdrops that inspire the creative culinary teams, renowned on-site flower artists and expert events planners, whose every detail is coupled with Four Seasons care.

Be the first to experience the new Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt in March 2022. For bookings, visit fourseasons.com/sharmelsheikh