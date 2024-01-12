The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC), in cooperation with the Coordination Board for Charitable Activities and Awqaf in Ajman, organized a joint introductory meeting that brought together female home entrepreneurs with charitable bodies and societies in Ajman, with a view to enhancing the participation of women holding Bidayat licenses and businesswomen in “Iftar Saim/ Fast-Breaking” projects, and to review and discuss mechanisms and opportunities for increasing cooperation between businesswomen with charities and community bodies.

The meeting held in Al Safia Majlis - Ajman was attended by H.E Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, H. E. Maryam Ali Al Mamari, Secretary General of the Coordination Board for Charitable Activities and Awqaf in Ajman, H.E. Dr. Shafeeqa Al Ameri, Chairwoman of Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs, and AJBWC members of the AJBWC's Board of Directors, Abeer Al Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office, and Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Al Hammadi, preacher at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and representatives of government agencies, the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, charitable and community associations and bodies in Ajman, women business owners, and productive families.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the attendees and said, “This meeting is held to support the AJBWC's efforts in strengthening businesswomen’s ties with local and international companies and bodies, and enhancing the economic, charitable, and community role that the AJBWC plays to achieve quality of life and enhance the concept of human solidarity in society and provide channels that support work growth of female entrepreneurs and female food business owners having Bidayat licenses.

Dr. Amna stressed the importance of the meeting and its role in providing a platform for exchanging opinions and ideas between the concerned authorities, charitable institutions, women entrepreneurs, and productive families, in addition to motivating and encouraging women food business owners to participate in “Iftar Saim/ Fast-Breaking” projects.

The meeting was moderated by Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, Board member of the AJBWC, and Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Al Hammadi delivered a religious lecture on the importance of “Iftar Saim/ Fast-Breaking” projects in the holy month of Ramadan, considering that the meeting is an opportunity to enhance charitable, societal, and economic cooperation in general. Salem Hassan Al Ghafri, founder of the Rowad Specialized Center for Professional Development, provided a set of economic advice to ensure the effective participation of productive families and business owners in Iftar Saim projects. He also discussed in detail the standards that must be met in pricing meals and the results of selecting suppliers in the success of home projects.

Maryam Ali Al Mamari explained that the wise leadership directed the need for productive families and female owners of food processing projects to participate in Iftar Saim projects in the emirate, noting that Ajman will include more than 40 iftar tents for fasting people during the current year.

She stressed the importance of cooperation and integration of roles between institutions and departments in the emirate of Ajman, noting the importance of the introductory meeting to connect women entrepreneurs with charitable entities and institutions under the umbrella of the Coordination Board for Charitable Activities and Awqaf. She also stressed the necessity of joining efforts in preparation for the “Iftar Saim Project,” which is considered one of the main and vital projects and the noble values it embodies of giving, goodness, and humanity. She also appreciated the keenness of all governmental and local agencies for their unlimited interaction and support to make the project a success during the holy month of Ramadan.

During the meeting, the general requirements were reviewed, which were presented by Bashayer Al Hammadi from the Al Ihsan Charity Association, as well as the health and safety requirements for the Public Health Department at the Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman, which were presented by Mira Abdullah Bushhab, Acting Director of the Food and Health Control at the Municipality and Planning Department.

Dr. Amna Khalifa stated that all projects of businesswomen with Bidayat licenses in the field of food and beverages have been approved by the Public Health Department at the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman. The Chairwoman of the AJBWC also recommended the necessity of holding joint meetings between associations and charitable associations concerned with projects during the Holy Month and developing frameworks and proposals to increase opportunities for women entrepreneurs and productive families to participate in Ramadan projects and charitable projects under the umbrella of the Coordination Board for Charitable Activities and Awqaf and in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership in Ajman.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the floor was opened for discussion and a set of proposals and ideas were put forward aimed at strengthening coordination between the charitable associations in charge of Iftar Saim projects and standardizing the prices of Iftar meals in support of increasing the participation of businesswomen in Iftar projects, and the need for AJBWC to cooperate with the relevant authorities to provide suppliers at competitive prices for the requirements of businesswomen’s projects, in addition to providing appropriate price packages from printing presses for producing boxes for preserving Iftar Saim meals.