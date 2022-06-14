This step comes within the framework of the Award management to enhance primary healthcare services for workers/labourers, and to consolidate Dubai's reputation as the best city to live in, work and with the best healthcare.

The agreement had been signed by His Excellency Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai), Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of Taqdeer Award, and Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics in the UAE. Present were Lt. Colonel Khalid Ismail, Secretary-General of the Award and several senior officials from both sides.

The joint agreement will benefit tens of thousands of blue-collar workers from the 4 and 5-star winning companies which will be awarded a special discount card by the Award management.

His Excellency Major-general Obaid Muhair bin Suroor said, "We are pleased to sign the joint cooperation agreement with Aster Hospitals and Clinics as an additional step towards enhancing primary healthcare services and early detection of diseases for tens of thousands of workers in Dubai and consolidating its reputation as a global center in healthcare excellence."

His Excellency added, "The workers are an important segment of the business community in Dubai and their role is vital in its progress. We thank them for their efforts and are keen on ensuring their sound health through early detection of diseases and assessment of their health condition and appropriate treatments."

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu said, “We are proud to sign this MoU with Taqdeer Award which is a noble initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to provide world-class healthcare to blue-collar labourers. At Aster, our mission is to extend accessible and affordable care to all residents and offer them best treatment solutions. This collaboration exemplifies our promise that 'care is just an aster away'. With this, we will be catering to the medical needs of thousands of expat workers who play a pivotal role in shaping the better future of the country.”

160,000 distinguished workers benefit from Taqdeer Award discount card

The special discount card by the Award to outstanding blue-collar workers is the first-of-its-kind in the world dedicated to the labour sector. Currently, more than 160,000 workers are benefiting from the card in Dubai's four main economic sectors - construction and electromechanical, free-zones, manufacturing and professional services.

More than 60 stores, institutions and companies participate in supporting the discount card, thereby providing a range of purchasing options, items and services. This is in addition to free scholarships and other services that allow workers to save tens of millions of dirhams annually in the form of special discounts to them by the card sponsors.