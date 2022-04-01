Dubai, United Arab Emirates :"W Capital", the leading UAE real estate brokerage, headquartered in the Dubai, announced a new draw for a prize of 100,000 dirhams, for buyers who buy a house through the company’s services. The ultimate goal of the prize is to stimulate real estate sales.

"We are pleased to continue our attractive promotions to customers and provide them the best services. That’s why we offer the new draw, which will continue for two months, "said Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital.

Al Zarooni said that the draw will be on May 20th, 2022. Participants are required to purchase a property through the "W Capital" real estate brokerage.

Al Zarooni stated that the total of the draws organized by "W Capital" before this one amounted to Dhs1.4m, and included a draw on an apartment worth 450,000 dirhams, as well as a draw on 3 cars, each worth 150,000 dirhams, in addition to the last draw on 5 prizes with a total value of 500.000 dirhams.

He stressed the company's commitment to all the requirements of the Dubai Property and Land Department, related to organizing such draws, with high transparency standards.

Al Zarooni believes that such offers and prizes are one of the sectors’ means to activate real estate sales and attract customers to increase the purchasing momentum of individuals and companies while highlighting the attractive investment opportunities available in UAE market.

"We are keen to market the most prominent real estate brands in the UAE and increase the options for investors and end consumers, as well as marketing for all real estate categories, ranging from projects directed to people with medium and limited incomes, to luxury projects and complexes," the Chairman said.

He pointed out that "W Capital" specializes in developing real estate projects , selling, buying and renting. They also provide real estate consultancy, while maintaining strong relations with more than 70 real estate developers.

He revealed that Dubai provides many incentives for the continued recovery of the real estate sector and the continued rise in prices, which means the market nowadays is suitable for purchase to take advantage of the expected price hikes in the medium term.

