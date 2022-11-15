The first NFT by a law firm in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has been launched. The collection, titled NFTamimi, provides a unique perspective of the region’s evolution across key sectors, such as healthcare, education, real estate and retail. NFTamimi is the creation of Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the MENA region.

The inspiration behind this NFT is Al Tamimi & Company’s monthly legal publication, Law Update. It launched in 1991 and over the last 30 years it has become a valuable source to both the legal and business community. The NFTamimi collection pays homage to the publication by creating digital assets of its most popular illustrations. The launch features 950 pieces of art, each one capturing a story that closely aligns with the region’s vibrant economies.

“The NFT marketplace has captured the imagination of both the business community and consumers across the MENA region. We launched NFTamimi to provide us with a unique and innovative way to connect with our audience, and create a community that celebrates Law Update and the achievements of our region”. Said Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company.

“As a law firm we strive to keep a pace with the evolving technological landscape, and this is a mindset we have fostered across the entire organisation. We have a culture of innovation within the firm and this continues to enhance and improve the experience of our clients and our people. This culture can be tracked back through our 30-year history, to when we created Law Update as a resource for fellow professionals. Today, the same publication is the inspiration behind NFTamimi.” Concluded Samer Qudah.

NFTamimi is divided into sixteen distinct categories, including: Building A Better Future; Embracing Change in a New World; When healthcare - Life Sciences Imitate Art; Our Planet, Our Responsibility; Painting the Ever Evolving; Education - To Infinity and Beyond; and finally, the Hall of Fame.

The NFT from Al Tamimi & Company is a completely free digital asset, and those acquiring the artwork have a unique opportunity to unlock a special golden frame. This will provide the owner of the golden frame with exclusive access to resources, such as free legal advice. This is only applicable if you mint a cover with a golden frame, which is randomly distributed.

