One of the employees who assisted in launching Cummins Qatar in 2012 was Mireille Geha, the very first woman in the Power Generation Business Leader role in the region. From her initial role as Business Development Manager to where she is now, Geha has forged a path for Cummins in the region in terms of diversity and inclusion, challenging the narrative of what kinds of roles women can be successful in.

“What is important is not simply the fact that I was the first woman, but the successful impact I was able to make on the business. I was determined from the beginning to add value to everything I do, and up to today I still challenge myself in this regard,” says Mireille.

Cummins has played a significant role in infrastructure development in Qatar in key sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare and transportation over the years. Some of the most iconic projects that Cummins Qatar has powered to date include the Qatar National Museum, the physical manifestation of Qatar’s proud identity. Here it supplied four C2750D5 paralleling units with a rated power of 8.8MW at 11KV as a complete solution that included a DMC200 controller, commissioning, and complete system start-up support.

Another flagship project was the Headquarters and Strategic Studies Centre at Qatar Foundation, where Cummins Qatar’s scope of work was the complete installation of 5MW, comprising two C2250D5 units and one C1100D5 unit, including spare parts and service support.

As an example of Cummins Qatar’s involvement in the Qatar healthcare sector, Mireille points out that the team has secured almost 70% market share in both private and governmental hospitals across the country. One of the biggest single site installations was at Hamad Medical Hospital, where it supplied six C2250D5 paralleling units. For the Workers’ Hospital (Industrial Area) project, Cummins Qatar installed eight C2000 D5 paralleling units.

Under the guidance of the Qatar National Vision 2030, the sports sector aims to become a world leader in hosting major global sports events. Cummins Qatar aligned and geared up to supply the standby power plants for four out of eight major sports stadiums: Lekhwiya Sports Complex (6MW), Al Wakra Stadium (3MW), Education City Stadium (12MW) and Khalifa Stadium (7MW).

Cummins Qatar has also played a critical role at the new Doha Port, where it supplied eleven C2750 D5 paralleling units for Packages 1 and 2 and more than 120 units across Cummins’ full range of prime power models, together with complete aftermarket support.

Perhaps the project that Mireille is most proud of is Katara Towers in Lusail City, symbolically linked to Qatar’s heritage. The two intertwined towers are an architectural translation of the national seal, representing traditional scimitar swords. Cummins Qatar collaborated with the main and sub-contractors to provide a 12MW standby power solution.

Cummins Qatar’s scope involved the supply, testing and commissioning of six 2500kVA prime-rated gensets with a synchronising system for a standby application, adhering to Qatar’s extreme desert-heat conditions of 50°C. It supplied six C2750D5 gensets, a DMC8000 panel, six 4000Apm ACB panels and six double-wall fuel tanks with UL142 certification.

“If you look at the breadth of Cummins’ involvement in the overall development of Qatar over the past few years, we have been active in every major infrastructure type and sector. It has been an exciting journey for the entire team and is testament to the massive impact that a critical contributor like Cummins has and continues to deliver on,” concludes Mireille.

