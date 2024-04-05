The visit discussed the possibility of UAE's participation in the scientific education conference for BRICS countries on climate change, which will be held at "Sirius" in October.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, received a Russian delegation from The Educational Foundation “Talent and Success” and "Sirius" Russian institution, led by Ms. Elena Shmeleva, Chairman of the Federal District Council "Sirius," at the Hamdan Foundation's headquarters. This visit comes as part of the Foundation's efforts to enhance international cooperation in the fields of education, science, technology, and talent discovery.



Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi stated, "This visit comes at a time when we are seeking to learn from successful international experiences in developing capabilities and nurturing talents in the fields of science and technology. We believe that exchanging experiences and international partnerships play a pivotal role in achieving our strategic goals in developing the educational and research sector globally and in the region in general, as well as supporting efforts aimed at improving and developing services directed towards the global talent sector in particular."

Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized that this visit reflects the mutual benefit of both sides in learning about the projects and programs implemented by each party in supporting and embracing talented students, in addition to exchanging experiences in the fields related to gifted education.



He also pointed out the available opportunities for cooperation with "Sirius" Institution in empowering talented students affiliated with the foundation in fields and applications available at "Sirius".



At the end of the visit, the Russian Institution delegation met with a number of talented students, where they exchanged ideas that could open up prospects for developing relations between the two sides in discovering and nurturing talents.



It is worth mentioning that the Sirius Federal District is an exceptional project considered an advanced educational center aimed at discovering and training talented children in various fields, including natural sciences, arts, and sports. Sirius is now considered a leading center in setting modern standards for schools and advanced teaching in some classrooms, and it has witnessed continuous expansion in the scope of its tasks and the increase in the number of implemented projects.



In the same context of enhancing the global talent sector, Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences seeks to introduce best practices, qualify specialized teams to discover talents, exchange experiences, and provide specialists in educational institutions with the opportunity to contribute to enhancing cooperation in this field through the use of the latest assessment tools.