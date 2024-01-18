A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has embarked on an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands to learn about the experience of judicial institutions and the management of penal and correctional institutions in that country, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen strategic partnership ties with judicial bodies at the international level, capitalise on global experiences and adapt them to the judicial system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so as to consolidate its competitive position and leadership on a global scale.

Led by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the ADJD delegation is comprised of His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, and Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division.

The official visit to Dutch institutions began with an introduction to penal and correctional facility management systems, the practical experience applied in the city of The Hague, the techniques used in this field and the advanced management mechanisms of these facilities, as well as the package of rehabilitation and correctional programmes designed to provide prisoners with multidisciplinary practical skills conducive to their reintegration into society and the continuity of their lives once their sentence has been served.

The delegation from the Judicial Department also received a presentation on enforcement procedures and development projects implemented in Dutch prisons, and the methods used to deliver rehabilitation, training and reintegration plans for convicts. The statistical indicators reflecting the success of these various efforts and programmes and their role in achieving the desired objectives, which are applied in accordance with approved international practice, were also reviewed.

In Rotterdam, the ADJD’s delegation visited the city's detention centre, where it was briefed on the different stages and procedures governing the admission of detainees, the technical systems being used, the electronic link-up, and the logistical services and amenities available in the facility. The members of the delegation also received explanations on the processes in place for applying alternative sentences to imprisonment, and the tasks of the government agencies involved in the enforcement of these sanctions.