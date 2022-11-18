Despite the rising cost of living, two-thirds plan to spend more than they did in the previous world cup

82% to watch matches on TV, Smart Phones and Smart Tablets

Toluna, a global online market research company, conducted a study in Qatar, KSA and UAE to assess sentiment and viewership behavior among the population in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the first in the Arab world.

Furthermore, over 90% of respondents are pleased about this year's competition, and they are glad that it will be held in the Middle East; they feel the tournament will help to promote football as a sport in the Middle East

On a more down-to-earth, and taking into account the effects of global inflation on rising prices in global and regional markets, the study found that, while some Gulf football fans are concerned about the rising cost of living, two-thirds have confirmed that they plan to spend as much or more than they did for previous World Cups on going out and socializing with family/friends while watching the matches, with 54% more in Qatar, versus 42% in UAE and 45% in KSA.

According to the study, 86% of respondents believe Qatar is set to hold a "carbon neutral" World Cup event and are convinced that it will succeed in this aim. They applaud the fact that the upcoming World Cup will be carbon neutral, in keeping with Qatar Vision 2030, which emphasizes sustainability as one of its cornerstones

Moreover, 82% of respondents planning to watch complete matches on either their TV or smartphone/tablet, with 70% of respondents aiming to watch more matches than in past World Cups.

Approximately 87% are pleased that the FIFA World Cup is taking place at this time of year, despite the fact that it is generally held in the summer. They feel that the good weather in the Gulf region throughout November and December will make attending the event a pleasant experience for football fans coming to Qatar from all over the world.

"It's apparent that fan engagement for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is momentous in the Gulf region, especially because it's happening in Qatar, the first time an Arab country organises such a huge event," Manisha Juneja, Research Lead at Toluna MEA, said of the survey findings. “The respondents strongly believe that the World Cup will be carbon neutral, and that growing living costs will not refrain them from enjoying their favourite sport."

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Rima Termos

Communications’ Consultant - TMCC

E-mail: rima@comtmcc.com