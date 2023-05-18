AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh E-Training Center (TAG E-Training), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), is holding the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in Information Technology Skills (TAG-DIT) for 80 students.

The TAG-DIT covers seven training programs related to computer and Internet skills as well as Microsoft Office programs, where students will take the exam through multiple sessions.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global offers TAG-DIT for students and employees who are willing to improve their IT skills. In addition the certificate evaluates the applicants' capacity to apply the computer skills the training program offers.

It is worth mentioning that the program was tailored for the diploma, which is considered a valuable professional qualification to be directly put into practice in order to enhance the professional career of the candidates who pass the exam.

The TAG-DIT Certificate is awarded through the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh E-Training Center, which seeks to improve training, qualifications, and education opportunities to build human capacity and bridge the digital gap among the youth in the region and those in the developed countries.