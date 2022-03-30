Abu Dhabi - Leading full-service real estate company Provis announced conserving over 8,800 kWh of electricity, equivalent to reducing nearly 4,000 kg of CO2 during Earth Hour 2022. Non-essential lights were switched off for one hour on March 26, 2022, between 08:30 and 09:30 PM in 65 Provis-managed residential communities and five retail destinations.

In addition to the various energy savings techniques deployed across Provis communities, the company also hosted a variety of activities in collaboration with Environment Friends Society (EFS), including electricity-free musical nights, complimentary candle-lit yoga classes, storytelling, and night photography.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Provis, said, “Provis is proud to participate in this global environmental initiative year after year. Earth Hour serves as a strong reminder to all of us that every little effort matters and can help make a difference in protecting our planet. This year, we were glad to extend this green initiative to our growing portfolio in Dubai and other emirates, helping Provis and its managed communities make a difference.”

He added, “By joining efforts with our communities, partners, employees, and retail destinations, we were able to avoid generating the equivalent of 4000 kilograms of CO2 in just 60 minutes. Although symbolic, I am confident that more and more people would do their part to ensure a sustainable tomorrow for future generations.”

This year, 70 residential communities and retail destinations took part in Earth Hour, including 46 in Dubai, 24 in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain as well as several communities across the Northern Emirates.

Last year, the company’s sustainable practices and initiatives resulted in reducing more than 17,000 tons of carbon emissions and the conservation of 38 million KWH of total energy from electricity and chilled water consumption.

About Provis:

Fully owned by Aldar Estates, Provis is a full-service real estate company that offers deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service with a dedicated team that works as one to deliver integrated real estate services and solutions in the UAE and the wider region. From Property Consultancy & Management, Owners' Association Consultancy & Management, Retail Management, Clubhouse & Lifestyle Management, Sales & Leasing, to Building Consultancy, Valuation and Advisory as well as Franchising services, Provis applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for clients as well as their properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.

Provis currently manages over 25,000 units under property management and nearly 28,000 units under owners' association management in the UAE and wider region and manages over 1 million sqm of assets spread across 23 reputable commercial buildings. The company also manages over 600,000 sqm Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of retail assets across 4 shopping malls and 26 retail community destinations. Provis is also home to over 1400 retail brands.