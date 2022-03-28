Indicators of the week:

382.5 Million Riyals the value of 99 deals with an average of 3.9 Million / deal

53 Vacant land deals worth 191.2 Million Riyals with an average of 307 Riyals / foot

40 Houses deals worth 138.5 Million Riyals with an average of 449 Riyals / foot

Doha - Qatar: The value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar recorded 382.5 Million Riyals during the third week of March with a growth of 61% compared to the previous week. While that period witnessed the execution of 99 real estate deals, with a growth of 34% and an average of 3.9 Million Riyals per deal, according to the data of the weekly real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from 13 to 17 March 2022.

The weekly real estate index issued by the Market Research Department at Utopia properties company, indicated that the real estate deals that were executed during the third week of this month varied to include 40 houses deals that accounted for 36.2% of the total number of weekly transactions with a total value of 138.5 Million Riyals, 53 deals of vacant land that accounted for 53.5% of the total number of weekly transactions with a total value of 191.2 Million Riyals which constituted 50% of the transactions value, in addition to Four deals of residential buildings with a total value of 25.8 Million Riyals, One commercial building with a value of 13 Million Riyals and a residential complex worth 14 Million Riyals.

According to Utopia index, 49% of the total executed weekly real estate deals were concentrated in the Municipalities of Doha and Al Rayyan.

Notable deals:

The highest deal in terms of value during the third week came through selling a Vacant land in Al Wakrah zone at Al Wakrah Municipality with a value of 14.5 Million Riyals and a price of 210 Riyals per foot with an area of 6425 square meters.

Secondly, there was a deal to sell a Vacant land in Jeryan Jenaihat zone at Al Daayen Municipality worth 14.3 Million Riyals and a price of 280 Riyals per foot, with an area of 4750 square meters. Al-Kharaitiyat zone at Umm Slal Municipality also witnessed a deal to sell a residential complex worth 14 Million Riyals with a selling price of 414 Riyals per foot with an area of 3139 square meters.

Houses:

The houses deals that were executed on the third week of March, amounted to 138.5 Million Riyals through the execution of 40 deals, with an average of 3.46 Million Riyals per deal, and their average price was 449 Riyals per foot.

The highest average price was recorded in Doha Municipality, which witnessed the execution of seven deals worth 33 Million Riyals with an average of 555 Riyals per foot, then Al Dayyen Municipality, which witnessed seven deals worth 22.2 Million Riyals and an average of 496 Riyals per foot.

Thirdly, Al Rayyan Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 12 deals worth 50.6 Million Riyals and an average of 464.5 Riyals per foot, then Al Wakrah Municipality, which witnessed the execution of five deals worth 14.05 Million Riyals at a price of 464 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per square foot among houses deals was in Al Sheehaniya Municipality that came through One deal worth 1.4 Million Riyals and a price of 173 Riyals per foot.

Vacant lands:

In terms of vacant land deals, their total value amounted to 191.2 Million Riyals through the execution of 53 deals, with an average of 3.61 Million Riyals per deal, and an average price of 307 Riyals per foot.

Doha Municipality topped the list in terms of the number of deals by executing 13 deals worth 39.5 Million Riyals with an average of 422 Riyals per foot, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality by executing 12 deals for vacant lands with an average of 327 Riyals per foot and a total value of 60.9 Million Riyals.

And thirdly, Al Dayyen Municipality, through the execution of 9 deals worth 45 Million Riyals with a value of 279 Riyals per foot, while Al Wakrah Municipality recorded five deals with an average of 273 Riyals per foot, with a value of 22,5 Million Riyals, then Umm Slal Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 9 deal with a value of 17.6 Million Riyals and an average of 235 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per foot among vacant land deals was in Al Shamal Municipality which recorded Three deals worth 3.65 Million Riyals with a price of 159 Riyals per foot.

