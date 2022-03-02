On 22 February 2022, Axis Communications – a global pioneer in network video and IoT solutions – hosted a high-impact technology conference at Dubai’s Expo 2020. In a series of six insightful conferences, the fifth event highlighted the rapid development of 5G, the significant opportunities this transformative technology presents, and how Axis is leading the charge in the video surveillance industry by piloting 5G-powered solutions together with industry leaders, partners and end customers.

A panel of experts from Axis and its partners, Singtel, Boldly (Softbank), Ericsson, and Nokia, unpacked the immense opportunities 5G adoption offers enterprises across sectors and governments. For one, this latest generation of wireless technologies empower business leaders and government officials to build safer and smarter organisations and cities through enhanced network capabilities, more robust security, and lower latency.

“By 2025, 5G networks are likely to cover one-third of the world's population. While 3G and 4G LTE have primarily served the private subscriber, 5G will enable decision-makers and leaders to connect IoT devices at greater scale and improve decision-making with real-time data aggregation and analysis,” explained Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director – Middle East & Africa at Axis.

As with Axis’s other technology conferences, van der Watt welcomed guests, with the company’s Director of Business Development (APAC), Marie Helene Mansard, introducing the day’s agenda. Mansard presented the power of 5G to enhance safety and security in smart buildings, smart cities, and urban mobility to manufacturing and the impact of 5G on personal and professional lives.

During the conference, Axis’s partners were invited to share their unique use cases for 5G. These success stories included Ericsson and Singtel’s multi-edge computing network, and SoftBank’s self-driving bus. Vishnu Bhan, Senior Director at Singtel, touched on 5G’s one-of-a-kind advantages beyond unprecedented bandwidth speeds, and Ammar Sabbagh, Global Industry and Partnership Manager at Ericsson, spoke to 5G’s far-reaching impact on critical infrastructure, including the oil and gas industry.

“By collaborating with ICT companies and having a dialogue with our partners and customers, we’re exploring many different areas to see how 5G can complement our network video solutions. Our open architecture approach to technology development is helping with this journey, enabling easier integration into new and existing systems as 5G adoption rises,” added van der Watt.

In case you missed it, the ‘Share in the discovery of 5G’ conference is now available online for on-demand viewing here. You can also learn more about Axis's participation in Expo 2020 here, or register for the final 'Share in the discovery of cybersecurity as a cornerstone of trust' conference on 24 March here.

