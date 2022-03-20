Infographic of Utopia index 6 to 10 March

Indicators of the week:

237.1 Million Riyals the value of 74 deals with an average of 3.2 Million / deal

29 Vacant land deals worth 59.7 Million Riyals with an average of 346 Riyals / foot

39 Houses deals worth 113.7 Million Riyals with an average of 436 Riyals / foot

Doha - Qatar: The value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar recorded 237.1 Million Riyals during the second week of March with a decrease of 30% compared to the previous week. While that period witnessed the execution of 74 real estate deals, with a decrease of 13% and an average of 3.2 Million Riyals per deal, according to the data of the weekly real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from 6 to 10 March 2022.

The weekly real estate index issued by the Market Research Department at Utopia properties company, indicated that the real estate deals that were executed during the second week of this month varied to include 39 houses deals that accounted for 53% of the total number of weekly transactions with a total value of 113.7 Million Riyals, 29 deals of vacant land with a total value of 59.7 Million Riyals, 5 deals of residential buildings with a total value of 50 Million Riyals, and One commercial building with a value of 13.8 Million Riyals.

Notable deals:

The highest deal in terms of value during the second week came through selling a residential building in Al Waab zone at Al Rayyan Municipality with a value of 21.55 Million Riyals and a price of 1100 Riyals per foot with an area of 1820 square meters.

Secondly, there was a deal to sell a commercial building in Madinat Khalifa South zone at Doha Municipality worth 13.8 Million Riyals and a price of 2166 Riyals per foot, with an area of 592 square meters. Najma zone at Doha Municipality also witnessed a deal to sell a residential building worth 12 Million Riyals with a selling price of 1207 Riyals per foot with an area of 924 square meters.

Houses:

The houses deals that were registered on the second week of March, amounted to 13.7 Million Riyals through the execution of 29 deals, with an average of 2.92 Million Riyals per deal, and their average price was 436 Riyals per foot.

The highest average price was recorded in Al Daayen Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 16 deals worth 41.1 Million Riyals with an average of 547 Riyals per foot, then Doha Municipality, which witnessed 5 deals worth 19.6 Million Riyals and an average of 480 Riyals per foot.

Thirdly, Umm Slal Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 3 deals worth 8 Million Riyals and an average of 433 Riyals per foot, then Al Rayyan Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 10 deals worth 28.2 Million Riyals at a price of 424 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per square foot among houses deals was in Al Sheehaniya Municipality that came through One deal worth 2.2 Million Riyals and a price of 235 Riyals per foot.

Vacant lands:

In terms of vacant land deals, their total value amounted to 59.7 Million Riyals through the execution of 29 deals, with an average of 2.1 Million Riyals per deal, and an average price of 346 Riyals per foot.

Doha Municipality topped the list in terms of the number of deals by executing 10 deals worth 28.1 Million Riyals with an average of 561 Riyals per foot, followed by Al Daayen Municipality by executing two deals for vacant lands with an average of 335 Riyals per foot and a total value of 4.11 Million Riyals.

And thirdly, Al Rayyan Municipality, through the execution of 5 deals worth 7.9 Million Riyals with a value of 279 Riyals per foot, while Al Wakrah Municipality recorded 3 deals with an average of 271 Riyals per foot, with a value of 7.05 Million Riyals, then Umm Slal Municipality, which witnessed the execution of One deal with a value of 1.4 Million Riyals and an average of 240 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per foot among vacant land deals was in Al Shamal Municipality which recorded Three deals worth 5.5 Million Riyals with a price of 150 Riyals per foot.

