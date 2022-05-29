Indicators of the week:

384.3 Million Riyals the value of 113 deals with an average of 3.4 Million / deal

59 Vacant land deals worth 128.7 Million Riyals with an average of 312 Riyals / foot

47 Houses deals worth 154.3 Million Riyals with an average of 417 Riyals / foot

Doha - Qatar: The value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar recorded 384.3 Million Riyals during the third week of May, with an increase of 28% compared to the previous week. While that period witnessed the execution of 113 real estate deals with a weekly decrease of 49% and an average of 3.4 Million Riyals per deal, according to the data of the weekly real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from 15 to 19 May 2022.

The weekly real estate index issued by the Market Research Department at Utopia properties company, indicated that the real estate deals that were executed during the third week of May varied to include 59 deals of vacant land which acquired 52% of the total weekly deals with a total value of 128.7 Million Riyals, representing 33.5% of the weekly deals value, in addition to 47 Houses deals with a total value of 154.3 Million Riyals, two apartment complexes worth 22.3 Million Riyals, and five residential buildings with a value of 78.4 Million Riyals.

The weekly transactions witnessed remarkable activity in Doha and Al Rayyan municipalities, which accounted for 72% of the real estate transactions values and 57.5% of the number of deals during the third week of this month, with 39 deals worth 166.3 Million Riyals in Doha and 26 deals worth 110.3 Million Riyals in Al Rayyan.

Notable deals:

The highest deal in terms of value during the 3rd week of May came through selling a residential building in Al Sadd zone at Doha Municipality with a value of 60 Million Riyals and a price of 1429 Riyals per foot with an area of 3901 square meters.

Secondly, there was a deal to sell a house (Villa) in Muaither zone at Al Rayyan Municipality worth 23 Million Riyals and a price of 375 Riyals per foot, with an area of 5695 square meters. Also, Al Waab zone at Al Rayyan Municipality witnessed a deal to sell an apartment complex worth 14 Million Riyals with a selling price of 531 Riyals per foot with an area of 2450 square meters.

Houses:

The houses deals that were executed in the 3rd week of May, amounted to 154.3 Million Riyals through the execution of 47 deals, with an average of 3.3 Million Riyals per deal, and an average price 417 Riyals per foot.

The highest average price was recorded in Doha Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 7 deals worth 24.7 Million Riyals with an average of 542 Riyals per foot, then Umm Slal Municipality which witnessed 9 deals worth 23.4 Million Riyals and an average of 426 Riyals per foot.

Thirdly, Al Dayyen Municipality which witnessed the execution of 6 deals worth 14.6 Million Riyals and an average of 411 Riyals per foot, then Al Khor & Al Dhekra Municipality which witnessed the execution of 2 deals worth 5.9 Million Riyals with a price of 400 Riyals per foot. Then Al Rayyan Municipality, which witnessed the execution of the highest number of housing deals with 21 deals worth 81.5 million riyals, with an average price of 385 riyals per foot, followed by Al Wakra Municipality, which witnessed one deal worth 2 million riyals at a price of 374 riyals per foot.

While the lowest price per square foot among houses deals was in Al Sheehaniya Municipality that came through one deal worth 1.9 Million Riyals and a price of 237 Riyals per foot.

Vacant lands:

In terms of vacant land deals, its total value amounted to 128.7 Million Riyals through the execution of 59 deals, with an average of 2.2 Million Riyals per deal, and an average price of 312 Riyals per foot.

Doha Municipality topped the list in terms of the number of deals by executing 27 deals worth 63.15 Million Riyals with an average of 413 Riyals per foot, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality by executing 3 deals for vacant lands with an average of 327 Riyals per foot and a total value of 5.8 Million Riyals.

And thirdly, Al Dayyen Municipality through the execution of 3 deals worth 7.1 Million Riyals with a value of 279 Riyals per foot, while Al Wakrah Municipality recorded 7 deals with an average of 262 Riyals per foot with a value of 9.8 Million Riyals, then Al Khor & Al Dhekra Municipality which witnessed the execution of 2 deals with a value of 2.8 Million Riyals and an average of 220 Riyals per foot.

Umm Slal Municipality recorded 14 deals worth 35.8 Million Riyals with an average of 199 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per foot among vacant land deals was in Al Shamal Municipality which recorded 3 deals worth 4.4 Million Riyals with a price of 133 Riyals per foot.

-Ends-