Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded leading Systems Integrator 3W Networks, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric, the major service contract for the Security Network maintenance of ADNOC Headquarters, Ruwais and other locations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The project will run for three years across the ADNOC facilities ensuring a steadfast and reliable security system starting from January 2022 and to be executed by 3W Networks Technical Assistance Centre, 3W Care.

3W Care will provide 24/7 advanced level of support with SLA of ten minutes response time to expedite and uphold ADNOC’s security systems network. The scope of work includes comprehensive maintenance, breakdown and emergency on-call services, configuration, backup, and integration support at all levels.

Mohamed Naguib, Chief Executive Officer of 3W Networks said, “The award of this project demonstrates our strong capabilities and commitment to the Government of United Arab Emirates - In-Country Value (ICV) programme. With the utmost support from our parent company, Elsewedy Electric, we further leverage our investment to enhance our state-of-the-art engineering center facility and hire pool of competent local talents to boost the economic performance of the country.”

