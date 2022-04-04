Dubai, UAE: 3M (NYSE:MMM) highlighted the importance of cross-collaboration when addressing climate challenges and opportunities during the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action meeting as part of the first-ever Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2022 (MENACW22) hosted by the UAE Government in collaboration with UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In preparation of COP27, Ismail Mapara, 3M Regional Business Director – Safety & Industrial Business Group for South-East Europe, Middle East & Africa shared recommendations on collaborative actions for climate change in the MENA region with Dr. Youssef Nassef, the Director of the Adaptation Programme at UNFCC and Ms. Maria Misovicova, Head of Resource Mobilization & Partnerships at UNFCCC.

The meeting introduced the Improved Marrakech Partnership for enhancing ambition and facilitating in-depth discussions on the issues identified as priorities for the MENA region for non-Party stakeholders (NPS) to scale up climate action to implement the Paris Agreement.

"By working with the UNFCCC and across its partnership network, we can share our insights as well as our challenges, emphasizing there is no singular approach to addressing climate change and encouraging new peers to join us in working toward a more sustainable future," said Ismail Mapara, 3M Regional Business Director – SIBG for South-East Europe & Middle East & Africa Regions.

The event builds on the outcomes of COP26 and explores resilience against climate risks, the transition to a low-emission economy and collaboration to solve pressing challenges.

“We are pleased to participate in the region’s very first climate week that is focused on accelerating collaboration for enhanced climate action,” said Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director at 3M Middle East & Africa (MEA). “Our partnership with UNFCCC is helping us to drive collective action at a regional level to realize our sustainability ambition.”

Through their partnership, 3M will work with the UNFCCC and its network to drive collective action on climate change, social and environmental responsibility, and the UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), collaborating on engagements at key global climate events for the next three years.

MENACW 2022, which focused on accelerating collaboration and integrating climate action into global pandemic recovery, provided a platform for governments, cities, private sector leaders, financial institutions, and civil society to discuss opportunities to build forward from the pandemic by identifying opportunities to enhance climate action.

The event brought together key stakeholders to take the pulse of climate action in the region, explored climate challenges and opportunities and showcased ambitious solutions.

