219 women among second prize winners of AED 1,000,000

Over 1200 ladies won the third prize at least twice

1KG of gold to be grabbed as part of this week’s Golden Summer draw

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Mahzooz, the UAE leading weekly draw that has created 27 multi-millionaires and over 187,000 winners in a span of two years, records a strong participation trend among female entrants.

To date, around 36,000 women, split between raffle draw, second and third tier grand draw winners, took home around AED 24,000,000 in total prize money.

Out of 126 total weekly raffle draw winners, 19 females shared AED 1,900,000 among themselves, taking home AED 100,000 each.

Out of over AED 22,000,000 collected by female participants at the weekly grand draw, 30% of the prize money was scooped up by 219 female winners of the second prize of AED 1,000,000.

Additionally, luck stood by the side of more than 1,200 ladies more than once, as they were fortunate enough to win the third prize of AED 350 at least twice.

Mahzooz which means ‘lucky’ in Arabic, will be holding its second Golden Summer draw which will award an additional winner the prize of 1KG of gold. The additional draw will be held in conjunction with Mahzooz’s 92nd draw, which will be held on Saturday, 3 September 2022 at 9pm, at the Mahzooz studios in the UAE.

All those who have participated in Mahzooz during the month of August, will be automatically entered into the Golden Summer draw for an additional chance to win gold.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for AED 35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000 or the third prize of AED 350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home AED 100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

