Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has revealed that more than 35 partnerships with local, regional and international entities have contributed to the designing of the robust programme agenda for the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which takes place on September 13-14 in Expo Centre Sharjah. Participants can register to forum activities through the official website: www.igcc.ae.



Themed 'Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth', the forum will focus on advancing global standards and practices of government communication. Leading experts will share their knowledge, expertise, and insights on navigating rapidly-changing resources and converting them into wealth for nations, effectively contributing to the development of societies.



Strategic partnerships

To deliver on its goals, IGCF 2023 has inked strategic partnerships with several institutions and government bodies, including Sharjah's Department of Statistics and Community Development, which will host the platform, “Talks Shaping Communities” that will be home to six activities during the 2-day forum dedicated to empowering families and women, enhancing the quality of life and mental health, and discussing government strategies for investing in human capital.



The University of Sharjah will be running a News Lab, which includes nine activities during the event focused on new methods of news editing and TV news reporting, managing media campaigns on social media, fundamentals of Infographics, and other enlightening sessions on topics of importance to fields of communication and media.



Sharjah Media City (Shams) will deliver an inspiring speech titled "The power of artificial intelligence and the enhancement of communication in the digital era", which explores the increasing impact of AI in various industries and the challenges associated with technological advancements.



IGCF 2023 has also partnered with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Expo Centre Sharjah, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).



Youth and entrepreneurship … information and cybersecurity

The UAE Cybersecurity Council will organise a Cyber Security Seminar, which includes five lectures on how to safeguard information in the information age, beneficial to computer engineering students and experts.



An Inspiring Talk titled ‘Food Security… A successful story from the UAE to the world’ organised by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will recount the national strategy for food sustainability, key practices implemented in the country, and collaboration efforts to achieve food security.



Trends Research and Advisory, an independent research institution that aims to make positive contributions to scholarly research, will release a report titled "Human Capital Management in a Crisis-Ridden World: How to Preserve and Develop Wealth in Light of Global Economic Challenges". It will also organise a panel discussion titled, “Managing Wealth in a Turbulent World: Harnessing Human Capital and Investing in Today's Youth” at ‘Our Youth, Our Wealth’ Room.



The Arab Youth Center, in collaboration with Alef Education, will organise three sessions through ‘Arabic Language Seminar’ focused on educating participants ways to continue learning and using the Arabic language and preserving it in a globalised world.

Recognising children and youth as the most valuable future wealth, Sharjah's Rubu' Qarn Foundation will be organising two panel discussions titled, “The End of the World – Ruwaq, and Sustainability (Natural Resources and Environment)” at ‘Our Youth, Our Wealth’ Room.



The Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD) will host a session as part of the ‘Sustainability Seminar’ titled "Government Support Impact on Small and Medium Enterprises’ Sustainability" to refine the skills of young individuals and empower them to launch their projects, and strengthen their role in supporting the national economy. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) will organise a three-day challenge for UAE and GCC students to design innovative communications projects that provide genuine contributions to government communications.



The Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources in Sharjah will organise seven discussions, inspirational speeches and workshops to shed light on agricultural sustainability, biodiversity, and, specifically, Sharjah's agricultural experience, including wheat farming, sustainable pastures in Sharjah, and other related topics.



The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, IGCF's strategic partner, will host four insightful discussion sessions at the 'Connecting Nations… Building Relations' Room; bringing together experts and ambassadors from various countries to showcase their countries’ developmental successes and contribute to international cooperation, partnership-building and the adoption of global best practices.



As part of its community partnerships, IGCF 2023 collaborates with Sharjah's Family Development Department and Branches to discuss the dynamic role of youth within family units, as well as their influence on society and the environment, during a talk titled, ‘Accept the Challenge.’ The Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs will highlight the role of digital media in raising public awareness during a session titled 'Health Media.'



Sharjah's Districts and Villages Affairs Department will host a discussion session titled ‘Districts Councils .. The link between government and society’ to talk about the role of District Councils in enhancing social cohesion and cultural diversity.

The Sharjah Youth Council will host 'Youth's role in developing the economy', a session exploring the emerging opportunities that young people can seize to contribute to economic growth. They will also organise 'Youth Circle: Positive citizenship in digital media' and 'Food security and its role in the future'.

In marketing and innovation, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) will organise a roundtable titled 'Creative marketing challenges faced by entrepreneurs' that delves into the complexities and challenges of this field.

IGCF 2023 has also partnered with BEEAH Group, Sharjah City Municipality, Apolitical, the International Advisory Group (IAG) and Emirates Airlines, IGCF's official carrier.

Training partnerships

The forum forged a partnership with Behavioral Insights Team (BIT), the world's first government institution dedicated to applying behavioural science and rigorous evaluation methods to public policy. Through this partnership, 30 participants in the Capacity Building program will participate in BIT's activities under the title Utilising Behavioral Insights to Enhance Resource Management.

IGCF's strategic partner, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), will organise the 'Communication for Success for Young Government Leaders' to help participants acquire skills and competencies to communicate effectively.

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) has designed the first creative environment of its kind in the UAE - the Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp (AISC) - for the UAE's school students to try out the latest technologies and build their future skills.

Local and International Media Partners

IGCF 2023 has local media partners: Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abu Dhabi Media, Dar Al Khaleej, as well as international media partners: ENEX and Skynews Arabia.

About IGCF 2023

The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) is a global platform fostering dialogue and discourse among experts and specialists in government communication. In its 12th edition, the forum gathers distinguished speakers from diverse sectors to deliberate on matters vital to global societies and nations. This includes a spectrum of challenges spanning economics, environment, health, society, culture, and politics while highlighting communication's pivotal role in addressing and tackling these issues. The forum's core objective is to refine government communication paradigms, amplifying collaboration among stakeholders engaged locally, regionally, and internationally.