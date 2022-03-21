Muscat: BankDhofar launched Ramadan Car Loan offer with attractive interest rate. The offer translates BankDhofar’s commitment to provide the best services, products and financial solutions to its customers. The offer enables customers to own their dream car during the holy month of Ramadan with interest rates starting from 3.45%.

Commenting on the offer, Muhannad Al Raisi, Executive Manager – Assets Products Development and Bancassurance, said: "With this offer we wanted to make sure that our customers get the chance to buy the car of their choice without having to worry about the high interest rates. At BankDhofar, we are always keen to provide our customers the best financial solutions. Recently we have launched various loan offers, and we look forward to design further attractive offers that will meet the various needs of our customers.”

The offer will be valid until 31 May 2022. To avail the offer customers may visit nearest BankDhofar branch to apply for the car loan during this period. More details on the terms and conditions and the eligibility are available on BankDhofar's website (https://www.bankdhofar.com/en-GB/Loans.aspx).

BankDhofar is one of the best banks in the region, catering to customers’ needs and requirements, and setting the standard for the best customer experience within the banking industry in the Sultanate through innovative products and creative solutions. Following best international banking practices, provision of outstanding customer experience, in addition to its commitment to community development and contribution to the growth of the national economy, has placed BankDhofar at the top of the list of best banks in the region.

To learn more check out BankDhofar pages on social media; Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), Twitter (@BankDhofar), Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar), or visit the official website www.BankDhofar.com or contact the 24/7 Customer Engagement Hub on (+968) 24791111 for inquiries.

-Ends-