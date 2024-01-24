Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that DEWA has approved 120,409 No Objection Certificates (NOC) applications in 2023 as part of the Soqoor programme, achieving a 30.62% increase compared to 2022. This reflects the increasing demand for electricity and water services, according to the highest international standards of efficiency, quality and availability. This in turn, highlights the economic growth and increase in population. The increase in approved applications enhances the competitiveness of infrastructure, and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and to consolidate its position among the top three global cities.

“We are pleased with the increasing interest in the Soqoor programme, which supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance corporate performance and achieve the highest level of stakeholder happiness. We aim to provide an integrated, innovative, and value-added experience, and make a difference in the types and quality of services. We attach great importance to our partners, including consultants, contractors and suppliers. These partners play a vital role in supporting DEWA’s efforts to strengthen Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, enhance its competitiveness, and meet the increasing demand for water and electricity according to the highest availability, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability standards. They also contribute to consolidating DEWA’s position as one of the world’s most distinguished and pioneering utilities in all fields. DEWA adopts an integrated framework based on the four pillars of Trust, Accountability, Transparency, and Fair Practices. This streamlines its work mechanisms, enhances service quality and promotes efficiency and productivity,” added Al Tayer.

The Soqoor programme makes it easier for consultants and contractors to obtain DEWA’s approval from the first time they submit applications and accelerates their projects to meet the expectations of project owners. The programme helps keep pace with Dubai’s prosperity, saves time for all stakeholders, and ensures continuous adherence to the highest international standards of quality, safety, and excellence. The programme helps consultants and contractors avoid re-applying, improves service application quality, and prevent violations and damage to DEWA’s assets, services, and property. It also improves field operations and enhances their safety.

“DEWA approved 120,409 applications for the NOC service submitted by 2,233 consultants and contractors until the end of December 2023. The Transmission Power division approved 60,089 applications whereas the Distribution Power division approved 40,700 applications; and the Water & Civil division approved 19,620 applications,” said Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President – Transmission (Power) at DEWA.

The Soqoor programme is the first government programme of its kind to evaluate consultants and contractors in Dubai and identify their compliance with the requirements, standards, terms and conditions, and guidelines when submitting NOC service applications. The programme is based on scientific means, such as the quality of submissions and protecting DEWA’s network. The programme covers NOC services, water network services, and electricity network services. The best-performing consultants and contractors in various project categories will receive a Soqoor award from DEWA. The guidelines for the Soqoor programme are available through the following link: https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/builder/useful-tools/soqoor-program

