With aspirations to be the most influential fintech event in Asia, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, 24 Fintech will feature 175 hours of expert-led content when it takes place September 3-5, 2024

Hosted by the Financial Sector Development Program, Saudi Central Bank, Capital Market Authority, Insurance Authority, and co-organised by Fintech Saudi and Tahaluf, 24 Fintech will be a world-beating fintech event, helping drive Kingdom’s fintech transformation

International speakers already confirmed from leading organisations including the Monetary Authority of Hong Kong, Standard Chartered, Citi Group, Barclays, HSBC, Visa, S&P, Deloitte, Arthur D Little, London Stock Exchange, Swift & Ripple

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : A fintech transformation is coming to Riyadh.

Tahaluf, the strategic collaborative venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF), has announced plans for a major new fintech event to be staged in Riyadh this September - with ambitions for it to rival some of the world’s best financial technology conferences.

Billed as “24 Fintech”, the new annual event which is hosted by the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Capital Market Authority (CMA), Insurance Authority (IA) and co-organised by Fintech Saudi and Tahaluf, aims to create a world-class event that will elevate Riyadh’s global financial technology ambitions and demonstrate the Kingdom’s commitment to shaping the future of finance.

Scheduled to run at the capital’s Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre from September 3-5, 2024, 24 Fintech has been created to showcase a collective commitment towards unlocking business and networking opportunities, embracing change, and leading innovation. The three-day event will combine an exhibition and summit – featuring 175 hours of expert-led content – with a host of satellite events, including industry gatherings and brand activations, running throughout the week, from September 1-6.

With the goal of establishing the Kingdom as a tech-driven global financial powerhouse, and Riyadh as an international fintech capital, Tahaluf has set ambitious objectives for 24 Fintech. The event aims to become the most influential, and impactful fintech business event, platform, and community anywhere in Asia, Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

Bolstered by an international summit that will unite regulators, financial services professionals, policy makers, investors, technologists, and academics, 24 Fintech will provide a platform for global industry stakeholders to shape, foster, and spur a collaborative fintech transformation.

Initial Tahaluf estimations project the inaugural 24 Fintech will attract upwards of 26,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, 200 investors and 80 fintech startups. The show will host more than 200 expert speakers to address pressing finance industry issues as the show looks to navigate the immense technological changes impacting operations, from infrastructure provision to client servicing.

Targeted attendees include central bank governors, regulators, policy makers, financial and non-financial institutions, big tech providers, investors and venture capitalists, academics, researchers, as well as professional and industry associations.

“Our vision is to drive forward finance by bringing together essential stakeholders and propelling practical, worldwide transformation in alignment with the economic development agenda laid out in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” said Annabelle Mander, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf.

The inaugural edition of 24 Fintech will feature four stages hosting three days of programming including keynotes, panel discussions, and industry announcements, with dedicated areas for investment and startups, technology, and academia. Across the various stages, experts will probe a host of themes including governance, regulations, interoperability, investment and reimagining the financial services landscape.

In addition to the main and feature stages, the show will host special initiatives - including the Regulators’ Village, a dedicated zone connecting regulators and fintechs who aspire to set up in the Kingdom. The inaugural 24 Fintech will also offer a dedicated investor programme with an exclusive stage and lounge, as well as Venturescape, pre-show initiative that will bring together 200+ global investors and 100+ fintechs for a series of workshops, mentorship and pitch practice.

A specific startup zone will spotlight 80 of the top global fintech companies, across all major fintech verticals including, but not limited to, payments, lending, insurtech, regtech, capital markets, compliance and open banking. Aspiring startups can take advantage of tailored mentorship and matchmaking sessions as well as a 24 Fintech pitch competition. The top startups will battle it out in timed pitch heats, culminating in a grand finale with US$250,000+ in equity free awards.

-Ends-

About 24 Fintech:

24 Fintech is an annual summit and exhibition which is hosted by the Financial Sector Development Program, Saudi Central Bank, Capital Market Authority, Insurance Authority, and co-organised by Fintech Saudi and Tahaluf. It is set to become the flagship event for the Kingdom, strongly demonstrating its commitment to elevating its status as a global fintech hub and shaping the future of the financial ecosystem.

For more information about 24 Fintech, visit https://24fintech.com