Indicators of the week:

350.6 million Riyals, the value of 96 deals, with an average of 3.65 million per deal

46 vacant land deals worth 109.9 million Riyals with an average of 254 Riyals per foot

40 Houses deals worth 155.6 million Riyals with an average of 493 Riyals per foot

Doha - Qatar: The value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar recorded 350.6 million Riyals during the fourth week of February with a decrease of 28.3% compared to the previous week, while that period witnessed the execution of 96 real estate deals, with a growth of 21.3% and an average of 3.65 Million Riyals per deal, according to the data of the weekly real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from 20 to 24 February 2022.

The weekly real estate index issued by the Market Research Department at Utopia properties company, indicated that the real estate deals that were executed during the fourth week of this month varied to include 40 houses deals with a total value of 155.6 million Riyals, of 46 deals of vacant land with a total value of 109.8 million Riyals, 6 deals of residential buildings with a total value of 32.4 million Riyals, a multi- purpose building with a value of 9 million Riyals, 2 Multi-Purpose Vacant Lands with a value of 27.9 million Riyals, and an apartment complex with a value of 16 million Riyals.

Notable deals:

The highest deal in terms of value during the fourth week came through selling a house in the Al Sakhama zone in Al-Dayyen municipality with a value of 20 million Riyals and a price of 246 Riyals per foot with an area of 7,565 square meters.

Secondly, there was a deal to sell a Multi-Purpose Vacant Lands in Al-Waab zone in Al-Rayyan Municipality worth 17 million Riyals and a price of 996 Riyals per foot, with an area of 1,585 square meters. Muaither zone in Al Rayyan municipality also witnessed a deal to sell an apartment complex worth 16 million Riyals with a selling price of 465 Riyals per foot with an area of 3196 square meters.

Houses:

The houses deals that were registered on the fourth week of February, amounted to 155.6 million Riyals through the execution of 40 deals, with an average of 3.9 million Riyals per deal, and their average price was 493 Riyals per foot.

The highest average price was recorded in Doha municipality, which witnessed the execution of 16 deals worth 69.8 million Riyals with an average of 573 Riyals per foot, then Al Wakrah Municipality, which witnessed 5 deals worth 15.3 million Riyals and an average of 490 Riyals per foot.

Thirdly, Al Rayyan Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 10 deals worth 30.8 million Riyals and an average of 451 Riyals per foot, then Umm Slal Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 3 deals worth 7.5 million Riyals at a price of 416 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per square foot among houses deals was in Al Daayen Municipality that came through 6 deals worth 32.2 million Riyals and a price of 390 Riyals per foot.

Vacant lands:

In terms of vacant land deals, their total value amounted to 109.9 million Riyals through the execution of 46 deals, with an average of 2.4 million Riyals per deal, and an average price of 254 Riyals per foot.

Doha municipality topped the list in terms of the number of deals by implementing 3 deals worth 7.3 million Riyals with an average of 469 Riyals per foot, followed by Al Rayyan municipality by executing 10 deals for vacant lands with an average of 329 Riyals per foot and a total value of 37.7 million Riyals.

And thirdly, Al Daayen municipality, through the execution of 4 deals worth 6.2 million Riyals with a value of 271 Riyals per foot, while Al Wakrah municipality recorded 3 deals with an average of 248 Riyals per foot, with a value of 5.3 million Riyals, then Al Khor & Dhekra Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 3 deals with a value of 3.67 million Riyals and an average of 227 Riyals per foot.

Also, Umm Slal municipality witnessed the execution of 22 deals worth 48.9 million Riyals and an average of 197 Riyals per foot, where Umm Slal acquired alone 48% of the number of the total vacant deals and 44.5% of their value, while the lowest price per foot among vacant land deals was in Al Shamal municipality which recorded one deal worth 820 thousand Riyals with a price of 127 Riyals per foot.

