The 2022 MotoGP™ World Championship is set to take place 30km outside of the capital city of Doha, Qatar, in the state-of-the-art Lusail Circuit Sports Club (LCSC). Fans will have the unique opportunity to experience the thrilling action at night, under the beaming floodlights of Lusail International Circuit.

The family-friendly event offers complimentary access to children under the age of 12 to partake in the various activities planned for March 4. In addition, the Title Sponsor of the event, Qatar Tourism, has organised a number of live musical performances that will take place alongside the races, adding excitement to the thrilling races. These concerts feature famed DJ, Martin Garrix, who will be playing his best hits for attendees to enjoy on March 5, in addition to a closing concert by the celebrated artist Bader Al-Shuaibi on March 6h.

A Special Moto Exhibition will also be showcased on the side-lines of the event, which will introduce and present the sport’s iconic history. Fans will have the opportunity to photograph and explore more than 20 legendary vehicle models and enjoy a graffiti art segment during which live-sized 3D motorbikes will be painted by local graffiti artists.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to once again partner with 2022 MotoGP™ World Championship which is a significant event in our country’s annual calendar. This highly anticipated sports event will bring top riders and race enthusiasts from around the world to experience Qatar’s tourism offerings. I congratulate Lusail Circuit Sports Club for organising yet another memorable event and welcoming residents and visitors to enjoy the races and live musical performances.”

Qatar hosted the inaugural event at Lusail International Circuit in October 2004, which saw the Grand Prix of Qatar title secured by Sete Gibernau. In 2008, the country celebrated the first night Grand Prix race in the history of the MotoGP™ World Championship. Having hosted two consecutive race rounds in 2021, this year’s season opener will mark the 20th race held at the Lusail International Circuit.

Rated one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, Qatar has safely and successfully held multiple sporting events recently such as the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ and ATP Tennis Open and has an exciting line-up of events coming up including the Qatar Moto GP and Ooredoo Doha Marathon. Ensuring the safety and well-being of its travellers is one of Qatar’s main priorities. Qatar was ranked the third safest country in the world in terms of its COVID-19 management by Global Finance. Qatar’s National Airline, Qatar Airways, and Hamad International Airport, have also both achieved a 5-Star COVID-19 Safety Rating by Skytrax.

Tickets are now available for purchase starting QAR 200 for adults and QAR 100 for kids on: www.tickets.lcsc.qa/

