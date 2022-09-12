Muscat: Committed to providing exclusive offers and benefits to meet its customers' expectations. ahlibank continues its special salary transfer reward for customers, where they receive an immediate one-time cash reward of 10% of their monthly salary, with a maximum cash reward amount capped at OMR 500.

Under the current offer, which runs until the end of September 2022, the Bank offers its Omani and expatriate, new salary transfer customers the opportunity to enjoy a lucrative benefit. Customers who transfer their monthly salary to the Bank with an amount of OMR 1,000 and above are eligible for this reward offer.

Mr. Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, said, “Through this offer we seek to strengthen and establish our relationship with our existing and new customers. The promotion reflects ahlibank's leadership in being innovative when it comes to enhancing customer experience, and providing solutions that meet various customer requirements through tangible benefits. These could be in the form of cash rewards, cashback, lifestyle promotions, and more.”

“This is not just a one-time benefit, but a strategic step encouraging customers to adopt practices which will bring them added value in the long-term,” Mr. Al Balushi further stated.

As the number of new entrants to the labor market increases, ahlibank looks to provide the best services that enhance its preferred status. This scheme is an effective step that reflects the Bank's contribution to supporting the financial stability efforts of beneficiaries, thereby enhancing the economic and social level for individuals and society at large.

ahlibank is keen to invest in high-efficiency banking solutions using the latest innovations to support its customers' goals and elevate its position in the market. The Bank has earned a reputation for enabling its customers to benefit from the best services and products and providing more accessible and secure banking solutions.