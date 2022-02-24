Sharjah, UAE: With a focus on the student experience, collaborations, research and innovation, the College of Engineering (CEN) at American University of Sharjah (AUS) has already set out to implement the recommendations developed during a recent strategic planning retreat it organized to kick off the Spring 2022 semester and set the college’s agenda for the upcoming academic year.

Attended by high-level university officials and CEN faculty and staff, the retreat explored various venues of development including the enhancement of the student experience, establishment of global collaborations and partnerships in academia and industry, and development of a comprehensive CEN strategy that would further contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy.

“We wanted to start our next academic year with a clear strategic plan. We aim to become one of the top 200 engineering colleges in the world within the next five years. Our students are our top priority, which is why we developed a student-focused strategy to further attract, retain and support students as they embark on their careers or pursue higher education at leading international universities. We also want to empower our faculty and provide them with the resources and environment to excel in their field of expertise and build a team spirit,” said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN.

He added:” We also believe that CEN has a social responsibility to engage with the community and provide our expertise to serve its members. This means more industry collaborations and partnerships with academic institutions to enhance research, innovation and build an entrepreneurial spirit in some key areas that are globally important, and perfectly align with the UAE’s innovative agenda.”

The first strategic planning retreat for CEN since the pandemic was also an opportunity to recognize 18 faculty members and lab instructors who have served AUS for more than 20 years, and to build a CEN history book that commemorates the college’s milestones and memorable achievements.

CEN began the semester by holding talks with Rutgers University of New Jersey and Lawrence Technological University of Michigan on possible future collaborations with a focus on student exchange and internship opportunities and faculty research. It also launched one of the top fire safety engineering training programs in the region, targeting UAE industries in collaboration with Sharjah Civil Defence as part of the CEN executive education program, which aims to meet the needs of the UAE and Sharjah community. CEN continues to engage with future generations by organizing a series of camps for high school students to explore various fields of engineering and instill a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship within them.

“As one the Middle East’s top-ranked engineering colleges, CEN continues to reinvent itself. We aspire to be the recognized leader in engineering education in the UAE and the region and to become a top choice by students, parents, faculty and staff who choose to contribute to engineering higher education. Our innovative programs embody the vision of the university's founder, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and we seek to be an active participant in the realization of the UAE’s goals for the coming 50 years,” said Dr. Aloul.

The College of Engineering at American University of Sharjah is a leader in engineering education in the UAE and region. It boasts state-of-the art facilities and more than 125 faculty members and 60 lab technicians. It has received international recognition for its commitment to providing quality education through its undergraduate and graduate programs.

